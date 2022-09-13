Cabrillo’s Robert Rojas is brought down by Lompoc defenders during their game on Sept. 2. Lompoc travels to play at Arroyo Grande on Friday while Cabrillo plays at San Luis Obispo High School. Both games are slated to start at 7 p.m.
Cabrillo's Robert Rojas is brought down by Lompoc defenders during their game on Sept. 2. Lompoc travels to play at Arroyo Grande on Friday while Cabrillo plays at San Luis Obispo High School. Both games are slated to start at 7 p.m.
The football teams from Cabrillo and Lompoc have had time to relax and reset after their Big Game showdown on Sept. 2.
Now the Conquistadores and the Braves turn their focus to league play. Cabrillo (2-1) opens Ocean League play at San Luis Obispo (3-1) on Friday. Lompoc (3-0) will also head to SLO County for its Mountain League opener at longtime rival Arroyo Grande (1-2).
Lompoc routed Cabrillo 62-7 in the Big Game at Huyck Stadium. Both teams entered that game with 2-0 records. They both had last week off for their bye and will play seven games in the next seven weeks.
This is one of the most storied matchups in Central Coast history. Lompoc and Arroyo Grande both have rich histories, with each program winning multiple CIF titles and sending players to the NFL. The two teams even met in one of the most epic games in the history of the area, when Napoleon Kaufman, Jerome Hunt and Manuel Vargas from Lompoc beat Arroyo Grande 12-7 in the CIF championship game held in front of thousands of fans at Cal Poly's football stadium.
Even last year's game was spectacular, with Arroyo Grande edging Lompoc 48-47 in a shootout. Last season, Lompoc star running back Sheldon Canley Jr., who's now at San Diego State, scored six touchdowns in the Braves' loss.
Last year's contest, though, was a non-league game. This year's is a Mountain League contest as Lompoc has joined Arroyo Grande and other area schools in the CIF Central Section.
Arroyo Grande has also had plenty of time to prepare for this matchup as the Eagles were off last week after beating SLO, another rival, 26-14 on Sept. 2.
Both teams have momentum coming into this contest. Lompoc has scored at least 50 points in all three games it has played this year. The Braves beat Agoura 51-12 in the opener before routing Pioneer Valley 54-7 in their second game.
Lompoc senior quarterback Cavin Ross has had a spectacular start to the season, throwing 17 touchdowns in about eight quarters of action. He has yet to throw an interception this year and has more touchdown passes than incompletions. (He has 14 incompletions). Ross has completed 76% of his passes and has thrown for 972 yards, averaging 324 yards a game and 16.5 yards per attempt.
Anthony Alonzo is Lompoc's top rusher with 147 yards and two touchdowns on just 14 carries. Ross has three rushing touchdowns on the year. Marcus Bailon, a sophomore, has eight carries for 61 yards and a score. Lompoc is averaging 138 yards per game on the ground and 6.1 yards per rush.
Monte Ortiz, a junior, is Lompoc's leading receiver with 286 yards on 10 catches with two touchdowns. Nelson Maldonado, another junior, and senior Rudy Elizondo lead the Braves with six touchdown catches apiece. Maldonado has 17 catches for 259 yards. Elizondo has 10 catches for 238 yards. Alonzo also has a 75-yard touchdown catch. Marcos Maya, Jacob Manzo, Izrell Elizondo and Cade Boston have also caught touchdown passes. (Backup quarterback Tony Arango, a junior, is 6 for 6 on the season for 41 yards and two touchdowns in mop-up duty).
The Braves have out-scored their opponents 167-26 on the year.
Michael Manzo leads the Braves with 17 tackles on defense. Andrew Gaitan, a junior, has 14 tackles. RJ Fuentes has 12. Senior Oscar Lazos leads the Braves with three tackles-for-loss and Santana Centino has three. Centino has two sacks on the season.
Boston has Lompoc's lone interception on the season.
Arroyo Grande suffered a stunning loss to Visalia Golden West 16-13 on Aug. 19 and then lost to Bakersfield Centennial (4-0) 39-7 before beating San Luis Obispo.
Arroyo Grande running back Junior Herlihy scored three rushing touchdowns in the win over San Luis Obispo. Eagles junior Drake Missamore, in his first season on the varsity level, is 22 for 45 for 166 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in three games at quarterback.
Herlihy leads Arroyo Grande with 160 rushing yards on 42 carries, averaging 3.8 yards per touch. Senior Damian Santos is a tough matchup at receiver. He has seven catches for 81 yards and two scores. The 6-foot-2 Santos has three catches for 40 yards and a touchdown against SLO.
Arroyo Grande junior Jacob Angulo is all over the field on defense. Has 30 tackles in three games. Senior Koa Kopcho has 21 tackles and Brady Bottini has 19. Kopcho also has two interceptions on the season.
Josue Lopez Ramirez is another in the long line of superb kickers at Arroyo Grande. Eight of his 10 kickoffs have been touchbacks and he's averaging over 33 yards per punt. He's 2 for 4 on field goal tries with a long of 27. He's 4 for 5 on PATs.
Lompoc is No. 16 in the CIF Central Section this week, per CalPreps. Arroyo Grande is 36th.
Lompoc plays at Paso Robles on Sept. 23. Arroyo Grande is at St. Joseph then.
Cabrillo (2-1) at San Luis Obispo (3-1), 7 p.m.
The most feel-good story for Central Coast football fans is in Vandenberg Village. The Conqs ended their nearly five-year losing streak with the win over Ojai Nordhoff in the opener and followed that up with a win over Nipomo. The Conqs were no match for the Braves in the Big Game, but there are still some winnable games down the road.
Can the Conqs hang with the Tigers? It looks like a tough matchup for Cabrillo. San Luis Obispo has out-scored its opposition 104-33 on the season and is ranked No. 27 in the CIF Central Section. Cabrillo is rated 75th.
Cabrillo has been out-scored 70-87 this year, though all of that came from the loss to Lompoc.
Junior quarterback Gage Mattis has played well. He's 33 for 61 with 321 yards, five touchdowns and one interception in the three games this year. The Cabrillo rushing attack has sputtered. The Conqs have netted 161 yards on 47 carries and have just one rushing touchdown this year. Senior Robert Rojas is the team's leading rusher with 51 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown.
Sophomore Jude Anderson has been key in the passing attack. He is the only Cabrillo receiver with double-digit receptions. He has 15 catches for 139 yards on the year. Blake Gregory has six catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Thomas Kiesling has just four catches for 19 yards, but has two touchdown receptions. Senior Carson Heath also has a touchdown catch for the Conqs.
Senior Josh Zent has been credited with 17 pancake blocks.
Rojas also leads the team's defense, with 41 tackles in three games. Zent has 25 tackles and a whopping 12 tackles-for-loss on the season.
Ty Jacobson is third on the team with 18 tackles. Zent has 6.5 sacks on the year with six of those coming against Nordhoff. CJ Hawk has 2.5 sacks on the season.
Heath and Anderson each have three interceptions on the year. Heath has scored on an interception return, a fumble return and a reception.
Cabrillo hosts Pioneer Valley on Sept. 23. San Luis Obispo is at Atascadero then.
