The Lompoc AYSO Region 77 14U All-Star team won its section championship and moved on to play at the Western State Championships last weekend.
Competing in Morgan Hill at the Western State Championships, the girls finished in third place out of more than 600 teams across five states in the region
The team is made up of Kaylee Kopp, Mia Jansen, Kaydence Fredrich, Lily Drysol, Braylin Martinez, Brooklyn Hedricks, Hailey Haggerty, Kailey Sandoval, Brynn Reyna, Layne Kirkland, Selena Gavilanes, Sadie Wick and Millie Najera.
Basketball
Kiwanis All-Star game set for March 26
The 30th annual Kiwanis All-Star Spectacular high school basketball event is set for March 26 at Nipomo High School.
The game pits the top seniors from San Luis Obispo County against those from Northern Santa Barbara County. The game is typically held at Hancock College, but will take place at Nipomo High as Joe White Memorial Gym is undergoing some repairs.
The girls game starts at 5 p.m. and the boys game starts at 7 p.m. There's also a slam dunk contest and a boys and girls 3-point shooting contest.
General admission is $8 and child/student tickets at $4.
For more information, contact (805) 254-1523.
Softball
Braves go 3-1 last week
Lompoc scored a 13-0 win over Santa Ynez last week, followed by an 8-0 Channel League victory against San Marcos and an 8-2 non-league win over Templeton to start a doubleheader. The Braves then lost 7-6 in the final game of the twin-bill.
Nat Aguilar had three RBIs in the 8-2 win over Templeton as Brianna Reitmeier struck out seven batters in six innings. In the 8-0 win over San Marcos, Avary Montgomery had three RBIs and Reitmeier and Cheyanne Cordova each had two. Reitmeier struck out 10 and allowed three hits in a complete game.
In the win over Santa Ynez, Reitmeier and Cordova each led the Braves with a pair of RBIs. Cordova pitched in that game and struck out seven over four innings.
Lompoc entered the week 11-2 on the season and 4-1 in the Channel League, heading into Tuesday's game at Santa Ynez. The Braves host Santa Ynez Friday at 3:30 p.m.
Baseball
Hirzel has a day against Pioneer Valley
Lompoc's Bridger Coleman led off the first inning with a double and Gabe Hirzel followed with an RBI single to get the Braves going in a 6-4 win over Pioneer Valley on March 8.
In the second inning, Jacob Escobedo started with walk, followed by a Ben Wallace single, then a Joseph Sprecher RBI.
In the sixth inning, Hirzel led off the inning with a home run.
Lompoc lost to Santa Ynez 5-2 on March and fell to San Marcos 12-5 on March 11. The Braves entered the week 4-7 overall and 1-4 in league play. They were set to play Santa Ynez Tuesday home and at Santa Ynez Friday at 3:30 p.m.
College baseball
Hancock loses third straight
The Hancock College baseball team fell 4-3 in 10 innings at home against Oxnard on Saturday after the Bulldogs lost on the road at Oxnard 5-2 on March 10.
Kalub Ramirez and Jake Steels each had three hits in the Saturday loss to the Condors. Joey Freitas had two hits.
Cabrillo grad Luke Kovach went six innings and struck out eight as Anthony Lopez took the loss.
In the loss on March 10, an RBI single by Joey Freitas got the Bulldogs (11-9, 3-6 WSC) on the board first in the opening frame. The Condors (5-15, 3-6 WSC) responded with a three-run showing in the third frame to retake the lead. Both teams notched one run in the sixth as Parker Haskell registered his fourth homer of the season and Oxnard sent one in after a single. The home squad closed the scoring effort for both sides in the bottom of the seventh after a double plated the final runner.
Freitas led the Bulldogs at the plate as the lone multi-hit performer after going 2-for-4. He and Haskell each finished with one RBI apiece. Nate Wenzel earned the start and was charged with the loss after six innings of work on the mound. He struck out six batters and surrendered four earned runs after scattering eight hits. Ricardo Rodriguez and Matthew Gonzales each made brief appearances on the rubber but did not factor into the final decision.