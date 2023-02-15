The Lompoc Valley basketball teams are moving on in the CIF Central Section playoffs.

Both teams won in the first round of Division 4 Tuesday night. No. 6 Lompoc defeated No. 11 Taft 39-27 and No. 8 Cabrillo beat No. 9 Selma 45-37.

All playoff games, except divisional finals which will take place at Selland Arena in Fresno, will be at the site of the higher seed.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Kenny Cress

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.