This Lompoc freight train isn't slowing down. It's just picking up steam.

Lompoc's softball team ran another playoff opponent off the tracks with a 15-1 win over Arcadia Rio Hondo Prep on Tuesday.

The Braves' win puts them in the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 6 playoffs.

The Braves have won three playoff games, scoring in double-digits in each one. Lompoc beat Panorama City St. Genevieve 10-2 in the first round last week before crushing Canoga Park Faith Baptist 19-0 in the second round. Those were both road wins.

The Braves finally got to play at home on Tuesday and made the most of it, scoring 10 times in the bottom of the first inning.

Lompoc will now have to hit the road once again. The Braves will play at No. 2 seed Perris Orange Vista in Riverside County on Thursday after losing a coin flip. That's a 450-mile round trip from Lompoc High, which is the No. 3 seed.

With the way the Lompoc offense has been playing, the Braves probably can't wait to get back to work in the semifinals on Thursday.

Haley Larsh, who had two home runs in the win over St. Genevieve and three RBIs against Faith Baptist, had five RBIs and four hits against Rio Hondo Prep.

Lead-off batter Avary Montgomery scored three runs. Larsh went 4-for-5 with two runs, two doubles and five RBIs.

The No. 3 hitter, Cheyanne Cordova, went 2-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs. Cordova hit a two-run homer to put the Braves up 10-0 in the first.

Briana Reitmeier, the Braves' pitching ace, had two hits. Audrey Elizondo scored twice and had a hit for Lompoc.

Shea Armenta went 2-for-4 with a run and Rita Hernandez pounded out three runs and scored once.

Savannah Rounds had two hits, two runs and an RBI.

Devonnah Montague had two RBIs and a run on one hit. Yvette Rodriguez and Pattie Matzie also scored one run apiece.

The Braves ponded out 18 hits as Rio Hondo's Tatiana Foor threw 109 pitches. The Braves struck out just three times on the day.

The Kares only had three hits. Reitmeier went five innings and struck out eight while allowing two hits and one run. She walked two batters. Cordova pitched the final two innings, striking out two while allowing one hit.

The Braves are now 17-5 on the season. The Kares end their season with a 17-4 record.

Perris Orange Vista is 16-4 and won the Sunbelt League title. The Coyotes beat Azusa (14-2) 4-2 in another quarterfinal Tuesday. Orange Vista has scored 17 runs in its three playoff wins while the Braves have scored 44.

Top seeded Ventura St. Bonaventure will host Alhambra in the other Division 6 semifinal. Lompoc would host St. Bonaventure if both win in the semifinals. A coin flip would determine where a possible Lompoc-Alhambra title game would be played.