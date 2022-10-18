The 2022 Lompoc High School girls golf team played in eight league tournaments and two non-league dual matches during the regular season.

The Braves won them all.

"Before the season started I thought we we would be competitive, but (our players) have actually surprised me with how good they've been" said veteran Lompoc girls golf coach Tom Garrard. 

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.