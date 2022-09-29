LHS TENNIS.jpg

The Braves tennis squad moved to 9-0, 9-0 with a 7-2 Ocean League win at home against Nipomo Tuesday.

 Contributed

Neither the Lompoc girls tennis nor golf teams have lost yet this season.

The Braves tennis squad moved to 9-0, 9-0 with a 7-2 Ocean League win at home against Nipomo Tuesday. The day before, the Lompoc golf team won for the seventh time in seven league tournaments, to go with two dual match wins on the year.

Tuesday, Lompoc singles players Emma White, Lola Soukup, Gabi Arias, Rianna Stouppe and Esme Ortiz all won in straight sets. Lompoc doubles tandem Sofia Larios and Ava Velasco played a solid, winning match as the Braves doubles pairs went two-for-three.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.