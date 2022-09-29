Neither the Lompoc girls tennis nor golf teams have lost yet this season.
The Braves tennis squad moved to 9-0, 9-0 with a 7-2 Ocean League win at home against Nipomo Tuesday. The day before, the Lompoc golf team won for the seventh time in seven league tournaments, to go with two dual match wins on the year.
Tuesday, Lompoc singles players Emma White, Lola Soukup, Gabi Arias, Rianna Stouppe and Esme Ortiz all won in straight sets. Lompoc doubles tandem Sofia Larios and Ava Velasco played a solid, winning match as the Braves doubles pairs went two-for-three.
Ocean League Tournament No. 7
The Braves golf team, like the tennis squad a perfect nine-for-nine, won this league tournament at Avila Beach Golf Club with a team score of 259.
Aunyce Deluna led the Braves with a 48. Teagan Thompson was a stroke behind at 49. Halee Sager shot a 51, Kylee Garcia carded a 55 and Sydney Brooks rounded out the Lompoc scoring with a 56.
The Lompoc volleyball team swept Santa Maria 3-0 and the Braves water polo team downed Pioneer Valley 24-5 in league action Tuesday. No other details on those events were available.
San Marcos 254, Santa Ynez 282
The Royals beat the Pirates in a non-league match at the Sandpiper course. Golfers played nine holes.
Match medalist Mackenzie Phelan led Santa Ynez with a 41. Addison West (54), Sierra Freedman (55), Katherine Becerra (59) and Kacy Caplan (73) followed for the Pirates.
Evelina Erickson led the Royals with a 49.
College of the Canyons 1, Hancock College 1
Jesus Hinojosa scored for Hancock at the 35:07 mark, and the Bulldogs (1-6-2) salvaged a tie with the Cougars (1-7-1) in a non-conference match at Hancock Tuesday.
Alec Fryer put the Cougars ahead with a goal on a header at 9:00. Drew Leskin assisted on the Fryer goal.
Hancock will play a non-conference match at 6 p.m. Friday at Mt. San Antonio College.