Ocean League MVP Halee Sager led the unbeaten Lompoc girls golf team to a runaway win at the league CIF Central Section qualifier at Paso Robles Tuesday.
Sager shot an 89. Kariss Whitford of Orcutt Academy was the medalist with an 85. Sophia Furness of Nipomo shot an 87.
Golfers played a par 71 course. Because CIF Central Section rules require teams play a par 72 course in the qualifier, a stroke was added to each player's official score and five strokes were added to each team's official team score.
Whitford and Furness advanced as individuals. It was unknown at press time whether the two will compete at the Division 2 or Division 3 Tournament.
Lompoc shot a team score of 483. Pioneer Valley was a solid second at 510. Both teams were well under the Division 2 qualifying standard of 525 and will compete Oct. 25 at the Division 2 Tournament at Valley Oaks Golf Course in Visalia.
Morro Bay finished third in the team standings at the qualifier Tuesday with a team score of 526. Cabrillo was fourth at 533 and Mission Prep was fifth at 556. All three were under the Division 3 qualifying standard of 560 and are slated to compete at the Division 3 tourney Oct. 25.
Aunyce De Luna posted the second-best Lompoc score, a 94. Avary Montgomery (96), Teagan Thompson (100) and Kylee Garcia (104) followed for the Braves.
Marissa Dollinger led Pioneer Valley with a 94. Moniah Marquez (100), Ashlee Ruiz (102), Jenny Curiel (104) and Bella Zaragoza (110) followed for the Panthers.
Kenslee Martin led Cabrillo with a 93. Isabelle Donovan (106), Sophia Powell (110), Zoey Pippins (118) and Natalie McCune (126) followed for the Conquistadores.
Hsuan Wu (88) led Mission Prep, and Sydney Laughlin (94) led Morro Bay.
Hancock moves back into top 25
The Bulldogs are back in top 25 in the JC Athletic Bureau Coaches' Poll. The Bulldogs garnered the No. 16 spot after edging then No. 15 East Los Angeles College 23-19 at Hancock College Oct. 15 in the Northern League opener for both teams.
East L.A. dropped to the No. 21 slot for this week. Hancock had been in the top 25 most of the season but dropped out after taking its third straight loss, 48-7 at then No. 4 Mt. San Antonio College Oct. 8.
Hancock garnered 100 points in the voting this week. Riverside City College, with 11 of the 13 first-place votes and 347 points, retained the top spot. College of San Mateo and Mt. SAC stayed at Nos. 2 and 3 respectively. All three are 6-0.
Hancock is 3-3 overall. League rivals Long Beach and Ventura were ranked ninth and 12th respectively in the latest poll. Northern League member Bakersfield came in at No. 22 and fellow league member College of the Canyons was among those receiving votes.
The Bulldogs will host Canyons at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 on Hancock's annual Military Appreciation Day. Military members, veterans, and their families can reserve up to four free tickets per order by using a special passcode on the ahcbulldogs.com ticketing page.
Nipomo 3, Orcutt Academy 0
Nipomo setter Destinee Vongvone racked up 31 assists and nine service aces as the Titans (22-10-1, 13-0) rolled to an Ocean League win with a 25-10, 25-13, 25-10 sweep of the Spartans (4-16, 2-11) at Nipomo Tuesday night.
Karina Logue amassed nine kills and three blocks for the Titans. Honnalee Kennedy racked up 11 kills.
Dating back to last season, the Titans have won 18 consecutive league matches. They are the two-time Ocean League champions, having clinched the 2022 league title last week.
In other Tuesday night league action, Righetti swept Lompoc 3-0 (25-5, 25-9, 25-14) at Lompoc, and Atascadero swept Santa Maria 3-0 as well (25-7, 25-10, 25-16) at Santa Maria.
Jayden Henry racked up 20 kills and Sadie Lishman served six aces as the Pirates (15-19, 5-8) swept the Conquistadores (2-27, 0-13) in a Mountain League match at Cabrillo Tuesday night. Set scores were 25-17, 25-16, 25-9.
In other Tuesday league action, Templeton swept Arroyo Grande 3-0 (27-25, 25-20, 25-22) at Arroyo Grande and Paso Robles beat St. Joseph 3-1. Set scores for that one were unavailable at press time.
Arroyo Grande 13, Atascadero 5
The Eagles (18-5, 9-0) stayed unbeaten in Mountain League play by beating the Greyhounds (13-12, 1-8) in a league game at Arroyo Grande Tuesday.
Berkley Sinner led balanced Eagles scoring with five goals. Sophie McGehee, Kayla Cecena and Tessa Pettit scored two Arroyo Grande goals apiece.
Arroyo Grande 20, Atascadero 6
The Eagles (19-4, 11-0) rolled to a league win at home against the Greyhounds (11-15, 2-9).
In a Monday non-league game, Bishop Diego edged St. Joseph 7-6 at Bishop Diego. No other details on either game were available at press time.
