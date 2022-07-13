Lompoc High grad Casey Candaele was promoted to be the interim bench coach of the Toronto Blue Jays, the major league club announced Wednesday.
The Blue Jays fired manager Charlie Montoyo and promoted bench coach John Schneider to be the interim manager for the rest of the season.
The Blue Jays entered Wednesday with a 46-42 record, good enough for fourth place in the American League East and a shot at a Wild Card berth. The team was just 3-9 this month.
Candaele starred at Lompoc High, playing both baseball and football for the Braves. He then played baseball at the University of Arizona, winning a College World Series with the Wildcats in 1980.
He signed with the Montreal Expos in 1982 and made his major league debut with the Expos in 1986. His first full season in the majors was in 1987. He hit .272 with a home run and 23 RBIs in 138 games that year, playing second base, shortstop, first base and all three outfield positions. Candaele finished fourth in the National League Rookie of the Year voting, with Padres catcher Benito Santiago winning the award.
Candaele struggled in 38 games with the Expos in 1988 and was traded to the Houston Astros that July. He played in 130 games with the Astros in 1990 and hit .286 with three homers. He spent all of 1991 with the Astros and hit .262 in 151 games, adding four home runs and seven triples.
He hit just .213 in 1992 and split the 1993 season with Houston and its Triple-A club in Tucson. He signed with the Cincinnati Reds in 1993 and spent all of the '94 season in Triple-A.
Candaele's final major league season was in 1997, when he hit .308 in 14 games with Cleveland. His final game in the majors was on July 13, 1997.
Candaele was the first base coach for the Seattle Mariners in 2016 before joining the Blue Jays' organization in 2017. Candaele served as the manager of the Buffalo Bisons, Toronto's Triple-A team in 2021 and 2022, before he was promoted to the bench coach Wednesday.