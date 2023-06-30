Lompoc has gone back-to-back.
After going undefeated to win the 8-10-year-old division of the District 65 tournament a year ago, the same Lompoc Little League team won the 11-year-old division Wednesday night in Atascadero.
Lompoc beat Orcutt National 13-3 to clinch the championship.
"We have been working hard since late May and, after winning district last year, we knew we'd have a target on our back," said manager Andy Cordova. "After watching our boys fall apart Tuesday, it was awesome to see them come together and get the win on Wednesday. If this group sticks together, they have a chance to be special."
Lompoc started the tournament with an 8-4 win over Orcutt National on June 20. The team then beat Orcutt American 16-0 on June 22 and topped Village Hills 16-0 on June 24.
The team bounced back from a 10-2 defeat to Orcutt National on Tuesday, setting up Wednesday's winner-take-all finale.
Lompoc took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and then tacked on five runs in the third inning to go up 6-0. Orcutt National scored three times in the bottom of the third before Lompoc scored the final seven runs of the game all in the fifth inning to close out the win.
Brady Morgan came through with a two-out hit to score two runs in the third for Lompoc and again provided a big hit for his team in the fifth, with another two-out base knock to drive in two runs.
Landen Greene smacked a double over the center fielder's head to help Lompoc secure the win.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, with two outs, Greene threw out a runner at the plate to end the game, keeping Lompoc's lead at 10 runs.
The Lompoc roster features Morgan, Greene, Brady Jones, Carter Cordova, Cameron Aguilar, Alex Correa, Dylan Winn-Goddard, Zane Harris, Brayden Ruiz, Anthony DeAlba, Blaine Mabery, and Adrian Hernandez.
The team's assistant coaches are JD Aguilar, Andrew Jones, Darren Greene, Guy Vargas and Jesus DeAlba.
Lompoc advances to the Section One tournament that will be hosted by Orcutt National. They'll play the winner of the opening District 63-District 13 game on Sunday, July 16.