Lompoc sophomore Jack Jones threw 66 pitches Friday. The Saints couldn't handle any of them.
Jones didn't allow a baserunner, setting Santa Maria down in order in all six innings of his perfect game, as the Braves beat the Saints 11-0.
Jones struck out 11 Santa Maria batters.
The sophomore left-hander allowed just two balls to reach the outfield with Julien Ortiz, the second batter of the game, flying out to right and another Santa Maria batter flying out to left in the second inning.
The Saints mustered just five groundouts as Jones struck out the other 11 batters he faced.
Jones had a strikeout in every inning and struck out nine of 12 batters during a stretch from the third to sixth innings.
The game was originally scheduled to be played at Elks Field Friday night, but was moved to Santa Maria High and played Friday afternoon.
It was also Jones' 16th birthday on Friday.