The Lompoc girls basketball team was set to play in the semifinals on Tuesday night after winning its first two playoff games.
The Lompoc defense rose to the occasion in the first two rounds. The No. 6 Braves beat No. 11 Taft 39-27 at home last Tuesday and No. 3 Corcoran 43-40 on the road last Thursday.
Lompoc (16-13) was set to play at No. 2 Bakersfield Mira Monte in one Division 4 semifinal at press time. The Lions were 19-6 overall and won the South Yosemite-Horizon League championship.
Makayla Figuereo (9.5 points a game) and Kylee Garcia (9.3 points, 5.8 rebounds an outing) lead the Braves into this one. Cierra Bailey and freshman Tara Terrones has given Lompoc some solid all-around play.
Post players Sam Garcia (20.8 points a game), Si'Auna Hayden (13.0) and Jayda Espinoza (11.0) are the leading scorers for the Lions.
Both Lompoc and Cabrillo won their opening-round games last week. No. 6 Lompoc defeated No. 11 Taft and No. 8 Cabrillo beat No. 9 Selma 45-37.
Figuereo led Lompoc to its win on Feb. 14, scoring 15 points and pulling down six rebounds. Freshman Tara Terrones amassed seven points, five steals, four assists and a block. Cierra Bailey scored six points and snared nine rebounds for the Braves.
Cabrillo ousted by top seed
No. 8 Cabrillo beat Selma last week as Jasmyn Hughes scored 13 points, Angie Gonzalez put in eight and the Conquistadores advanced to the quarterfinals.
Cabrillo lost 42-19 at top-seeded Reedley Immanuel Thursday night.
The No. 5 Braves (12-11) were set to play at No. 1 Fresno Christian (22-1-2) Tuesday.
Avi Anguiano has scored a combined three Lompoc goals in these playoffs. Giselle Silva and Sophia Martinez scored in the last two minutes to lift the Braves to a 3-1 win at No. 4 Bakersfield Golden Valley in the quarterfinals. Anguiano scored the first Lompoc goal.
The No. 14 Braves (9-9-4) will play at No. 10 Bakersfield Frontier (13-10-6) Tuesday night.
Lompoc reached the semifinals with two road wins, 3-0 at No. 3 Lemoore in the first round at 2-1 at No. 11 Santa Ynez in the quarterfinals. Juan Reyes scored the winning goal for the Braves in their quarterfinal game.
The Conquistadores were off to a 4-0 start to the season at press time, including the 5-4 win over rival Lompoc on Friday.
Spencer Gallimore threw a complete game, striking out seven and allowing two earned runs on nine hits. Sophomore Blake Gregory hit a home run and had three RBIs from the lead-off spot for the Conqs. Ray Hernandez and Thomas Kiesling each also drove in a run. The Conqs won despite just having five hits. Brayden Brockett had two hits for the Conqs.
The Conqs also beat St. Joseph 9-3 on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Gage Mattis pitched a solid six innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits, as the Conquistadores beat the Knights Wednesday night in a non-league game at St. Joseph's Dave Brunell Field.
Gallimore went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and scored a run for the Conqs. Cabrillo freshman Gabe Barazza went 1-for-2 with three RBIs, and junior Hernandez had a hit and an RBI. Landon Mabery, Carson Heath, Gregory and Kiesling each had a hit for the Conquistadores.
Gregory and Mabery scored three runs apiece, and Kiesling and Heath scored one each.
Lompoc teams prep for semifinals
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.