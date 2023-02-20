The Lompoc girls basketball team was set to play in the semifinals on Tuesday night after winning its first two playoff games.

The Lompoc defense rose to the occasion in the first two rounds. The No. 6 Braves beat No. 11 Taft 39-27 at home last Tuesday and No. 3 Corcoran 43-40 on the road last Thursday.

Lompoc (16-13) was set to play at No. 2 Bakersfield Mira Monte in one Division 4 semifinal at press time. The Lions were 19-6 overall and won the South Yosemite-Horizon League championship.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

