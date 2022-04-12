Lompoc High senior Sheldon Canley Jr. ran at the Arcadia Invitational on Saturday, competing in one of the biggest track meets in the country.
The speedster, who's signed to play running back at San Diego State, ran a 10.91 in the 100-meter dash, per coach Jake Brown. Canley was seventh in his heat.
"We’re happy with the time," Brown said. "He’s ahead of last year’s pace at the same point of the season, which ended with him running a 10.64 and placing second in CIF Finals."
Canley ran a 10.90 at at a Channel League Meet against Santa Barbara at Huyck Stadium on April 6, which is his season best.
Santa Barbara swept the Lompoc meets, winning the girls varsity 95-30 and the boys varsity 82-54 over Lompoc.
Deville Dickerson won the 200 meters in 23.40 and Lompoc's Andrew Gaitan, a sophomore, won the 400 in 52.77.
Lompoc's Vincent Munoz won the 110 hurdles (18.32) and was second in the 300 hurdles (46.10).
Lompoc won the 4x100 relay by nearly two seconds, with Canley, Dickerson, Gaitan and Michael Miclat running.
Lompoc's Rodrigo Duarte won the discus at 107 and Miclat won the triple jump with a PR of 44-2.
Girls winners
Lompoc's Mallory Branum won the 800 meters in 2:38.82, which is her best time of the year. Lompoc's Haylee Zavala won the shot put in 25-9.5 feet.
Cabrillo falls to San Marcos
Cabrillo's Emila Delfin was the lone Conquistadore winner in a track and field dual between Cabrillo and San Marcos on April 6. Delfin won the long jump at 14-10.
Cabrillo senior Jacob Hinshaw won the 3,200 meters in 11:13.93.
Baseball
Lompoc swept by Dos Pueblos, Conqs swept by SB
The Braves dropped a pair of Channel League games last week, falling to Dos Pueblos 10-5 on April 5 and 8-0 on April 8.
Lompoc entered the week 7-10 overall and 4-7 in league.
Cabrillo lost to Santa Barbara 9-0 and 2-1 last week.
Lompoc has full slate this week, with a tournament before games against rival Cabrillo on Thursday and Friday.
Cabrillo hosts Lompoc on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. and Lompoc hosts Cabrillo on Friday at the same time.
Cabrillo is 4-13 overall and 1-10 in league.