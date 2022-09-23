In her team's most important game to date at the time, Lompoc kicker Samanta Osorio put her foot to the football six times on point-after-touchdown kicks.

She knocked the ball between the uprights every time, helping the Braves to a 42-37 win over Arroyo Grande Sept. 16 at Lompoc in the Mountain League opener for both teams.

The Braves (4-0, 1-0) entered Friday as the only unbeaten football team on the Central Coast. Osorio helped Lompoc stay alone in the ranks of the Central Coast football unbeaten. She is the Santa Maria Times Player of the Week.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.