After seeing Cuesta College score a combined 25 runs in a Cougars sweep of a three-game series the week prior, Hancock needed a strong pitching performance Thursday.

The Bulldogs got one. Starter Anthony Lopez gave up one run on six hits in eight innings, reliever Lucas Earle finished with a one-run ninth and Hancock beat Oxnard 6-2 in a Western State Conference North Division game at Hancock's John Osborne Field.

Lopez is 1-0. Oxnard starter Aaron Alvarado (3-1) took the loss. Alvarado gave up five runs on 10 hits in his six innings on the mound.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.