Matt Sauer is adjusting to the Double-A level just fine.
The Righetti High grad was named the Double-A Eastern League's Pitcher of the Week on Monday after striking out a franchise-record 17 batters in one game.
Sauer, pitching for the Somerset Patriots, struck out 17 in the Aug. 25 game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.
The 17 strikeouts is the highest total of any pitcher in a game this year in the majors or the minors. Sauer broke Somerset’s single-game franchise record of 16 set by Ray Davis in 2000. It's the highest total in affiliated baseball since Randy Wynne struck out 17 in 2019 with Greeneville of the Rookie Advanced level.
Sauer was promoted from Hudson Valley to Somerset in early August. Somerset is based out of Bridgewater Township in New Jersey.
Sauer threw 95 pitches, 75 of which went for strikes, for Somerset as he struck out 17. Sauer struck out seven batters at one point and started the game by striking out 12 of the first 14 batters he faced. He took a perfect game into the sixth inning. Somerset ended up losing 4-3 in 10 innings.
"I never thought a record was on the table at all," Sauer told MLB.com. "I was just trying to go out there and do my job, throw strike one. This is only my third start at Double-A, so it's really a blessing and an honor that I was able to do this. I just want to keep it going for the rest of the year. I just got to build off of this."
Sauer was selected in the second round, 54th overall, by the New York Yankees in the 2017 MLB Draft out of Righetti. The 6-foot-4 right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery after pitching just two games in 2019. He wouldn't pitch again until 2021.
Sauer was consistent with Hudson Valley this year, going 5-3 with a 3.77 ERA in 88 1/3 innings, striking out 100 batters and allowing just 75 hits. That got him moved up to Double-A in early August. Sauer had a rough debut for Somerset on Aug. 13, allowing nine hits and nine earned runs in 4 1/3 innings, striking out just three.
Sauer then found his groove. He struck out 11 in 5 2/3 innings in his second start for Somerset. He walked just one batter and allowed five hits and two earned runs, both on solo homers.
Then came the Aug. 25 start. Sauer allowed just two hits and one earned run while striking out 17 and walking none. Sauer got about half his strikeouts on his tight slider and the other half on his fastball, a pitch that sits in the mid-90s.
Sauer was drafted by the Yankees in 2017 after earning multiple All-Area MVP honors while with Righetti. His future with the Yankees will be interesting to watch. If Sauer isn't added to the Yankees' 40-man roster this year, he'll be unprotected for the end-of-year Rule 5 Draft where another MLB team can pilfer the right-hander from the only organization he's pitched for in pro ball.
Photos: Sauer's days at Righetti High School
