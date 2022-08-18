An eight-team Mountain League should be a grueling challenge for the players and coaches and lots of fun to follow for parents and fans.
Early signs point to St. Joseph and Mission Prep, the two private schools in the league, being favorites. Both teams return quarterbacks, key lineman and players who can score in a multitude of ways.
Arroyo Grande, Santa Ynez and Paso Robles could also find themselves near the top of the league standings once everything is said and done and you can never count out Andrew Jones and the Lompoc Braves.
Righetti is coming off a CIF championship and returns a lot from that squad, though the Warriors did go 1-8 during the 2021 regular season.
Nipomo is expected to be in a rebuilding year.
How will the league shake out after Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles and St. Joseph split the league title a year ago? Let's take a look.
Arroyo Grande
Key players: Damien Santos, WR; Koa Kopcho, WR/DB; Brandon Butler, WR/DB: Drake Missamore QB; Josue Lopez Ramirez, K; Bret Pinkerton, WR; Junior Herlihy RB; Adam White and Atreyu Rivera Lebed, OL.
Coach: Mike Hartman. 7th season.
Last year: 8-4, 4-1 Mountain.
The Eagles lose quarterback Max Perrett and star running backs Makai Puga and Kaden Tynes. Standout kicker/defensive back William Dawes is also gone. Damien Santos is back, though and he had a stellar season catching passes in this spread offense. Drake Missamore is taking over the starting quarterback spot. Koa Kopcho made a bunch of plays all over the field for the Eagles last year as they went 8-4 and 4-1 in league to split the league championship.
The Eagles have won seven games at least four times in Mike Hartman's five full seasons at Arroyo Grande. Expect them to be a factor in the league title chase. Now the question is can they have more success in the playoffs?
Lompoc
Key players: Cavin Ross, QB; Nelson Maldonado, WR/DB; Anthony Alonzo RB/WR; Michael Manzo, LB; Marcus Bailon, RB.
Coach: Andrew Jones. 13th season.
Last season: 5-6, 2-3 Channel League.
The Braves are in new territory after winning five Southern Section titles since 1990. Leading the way is quarterback Cavin Ross, who is a four-year starter with the Braves. Gone are stars Sheldon Canley Jr. (San Diego State) and Deville Dickerson (Idaho State).
Lompoc had its moments in 2021, but never quite put everything together. They earned the No. 3 seed in the CIF-SS Div. 9 playoffs, but were upset in the first round by Anaheim Western.
Besides last season, Lompoc hasn't played in a league of this quality since 2009 when they were in the Pac 7 League. That was the last time they were in a league with Arroyo Grande and Righetti.
The Braves should score points, but a big question will be the defense, which will be coached by Paul Terrones this season. Lompoc returns six starters on offense and five on defense.
Ross can make all types of throws in this spread Lompoc offense, though losing Canley at running back should make things tougher on the passing game. Nelson Maldonado and Anthony Alonzo are scrappy play-makers. This is a really interesting season for the Braves.
Mission Prep
Key players: Colby White, QB; JJ Howard, WR; RJ Esmon, OT; Cole Tanner, RB; George Kardashian, RB/DB; Mario Luera, LB/TE; David Luera, LB; Conner Lopez, LB/TE.
Coach: David Schuster. Sixth season.
Last year: 10-1, 5-0 Ocean League.
The Royals have come a long way during Schuster's tenure. Can Mission Prep really compete in the Mountain League? You better believe it.
The Royals dominated the Ocean League last year and lost in the second round of the D2 playoffs. They return a lot this season, though Jack Susank, who did everything for the Royals, has graduated.
Mission Prep has key size in key positions. JJ Howard is a 6-foot-5 receiver and Tyler Garrett is about the same size. Colby White, at 6-3, is a big, strong quarterback with lots of experience.
Then there's RJ Esmon, a 6-foot-7, 280-pound offensive lineman with more than a handful of D1 offers.
Mario and David Luera are key on defense and George Kardashian is a ballhawk. Conner Lopez is also a big player at tight end and linebacker.
It's difficult to gauge a program like Mission Prep when it comes to competing in the Mountain League. The schools are bigger, meaning deeper rosters with bigger players. Does Mission have the depth and size across the board to hang? I think yes. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Royals win the league and a top-three finish in the final league standings should be a lock.
Nipomo
Key players: Raemar Agnes, WR; Steven Vargas, OL/DL; Gabe Evans, RB/LB; Gabe Sanchez, RB/LB; Preston Krier, WR/DB, Griffin Grosshart, QB.
Coach: Stephen Field. First season.
Last year: 7-4, 2-3 Mountain.
It's a new era at Nipomo as Stephen Field takes over the program after Tony Dodge left for another coaching job out-of-state.
Field has the coaching pedigree. He was a star offensive line at Arroyo Grande and was a multiple-time All-American at Cal Poly. He was also a top thrower at AGHS and was an assistant football/track coach before serving as athletic director.
Now he's coaching at district rival Nipomo. The Titans were strong early in the season last year, winning their first six games before going 1-4 down the home stretch.
It's not a great year to be in the Mountain League for Nipomo. They lose all-everything quarterback Nate Reese, who led the team in rushing.
Gabe Evans and Gabe Sanchez both had strong seasons last year and are back and better this year. They both played running back and linebacker.
Vinny Hernandez is a huge loss as a rugged runner and strong linebacker. Leo Toledo, a top defensive lineman, is also gone. Nick Milton was a play-maker at receiver and DB and has graduated.
Braden Reese, Nate's younger brother, is quite an athlete at receiver and on defense. Raemar Agnes should also add some play-making at receiver.
This should be a rebuilding year for the Titans who will likely find more success in the Ocean League in 2023.
Paso Robles
Key players: Leo Kemp, RB; Derek Tidwell, LB/TE; Randy Dye, OL/DL; Ben Limpin, TE/DL; Andrew Allen, LB/RB; Kyler Tweeten, LB/RB; Tyler Luna, QB.
Coach: Matt Carroll. Third season.
Last year: 7-4, 4-1 Mountain League.
Leo Kemp had a big junior season a year ago, rushing 219 times for 1,141 years and 12 touchdowns. Expect more of the same from him this year.
The Bearcats lose Trevon Bridewell at quarterback and playmaker Jake Marones. Solid two-way player Bastiaan Jaureguy is also gone to graduation.
Paso Robles should be good again in 2022, but can they compete for another share of the Mountain League championship? It's definitely in the realm of possibility. They could be up in that third spot in the league behind St. Joseph and Mission Prep. It'd be more shocking to see the Bearcats at the bottom of the league standings than on top of it once the season ends.
Righetti
Key players: Braden Claborn, QB; Abel McCormack, QB; Adrian Mondol, RB/LB; Brian Monighetti, RB/LB; Ryan Lopez, LB; Isaiah Abrigo, RB/DB; Jaden Styles DL; Matthew Graack, OL.
Coach: Tony Payne. 4th season.
Last year: 6-9, 1-4 Mountain League. Won CIF-CS D5 title. State title berth.
Payne's work at his alma mater should be praised. He went 10-3 in his first season, 7-4 in his second and 4-1 in the spring. The Warriors struggled last year, going 1-8 in the regular season before winning five straight playoff games en route to the CIF Central Section Division 5 title and a state title game berth.
Not a bad run for a coach known for getting the most out of his players.
Righetti is in a unique spot. Expectations weren't high last year and hit rock bottom winning just once in the regular season. They then rolled to a CIF championship, the first ever for a team in the city.
A letdown would almost be expected, but the Warriors return a lot from last year's championship team and many of those players picked up tons of useful experience after playing 15 games.
They'll have to scratch and claw for wins in a tough Mountain League, but don't be surprised to see them have a winning record in league.
Braden Claborn and Abel McCormack could both see significant playing time at quarterback. Brian Monighetti, Adrian Mondol and others will have to fill the void left by the graduated Ryan Boivin at running back.
Payne says the Warrior defense is already better than last year's unit.
Santa Ynez
Key players: Luke Gildred, QB; Isaac Moran, RB/LB; Aidan Scott, TE/DL; Nolan Oslin, WR/DB; Dallas Deforest, RB/LB; Nick Crandall, OT.
Coach: Josh McClurg. 10th season.
Last year: 8-3, 4-1 Pacific View League.
The Pirates have hit their stride under coach Josh McClurg, racking up eight-win seasons over the years. They've competed against some tough league competition, consistently playing Lompoc and St. Joseph, and spending time in the Channel League with the Santa Barbara schools.
But this may be the toughest league slate yet for Santa Ynez. The Pirates have been the feisty underdog out there in the SYV, now they have a chance to compete with the area's biggest and strongest programs in the Mountain League.
This is a good year to make the leap to the Mountain League. The Pirates have seven returning starters on offense. Luke Gildred is back at QB and Isaac Moran returns after a strong season at running back. Then there's Aidan Scott, one of the most underrated players on the Central Section. Scott can play tight end and defensive end at a high level.
Santa Ynez is always strong on the line and Nick Crandall, Aidan Cintron, Tomas Rodriguez, Chuy Rodriguez, Joey Garcia and Jorge Puder figure to be strong there.
Daulton Beard is a 6-foot-4 player at receiver who made big strides last year as a sophomore. He could be one of the most athletic players in the Mountain League.
The Pirates may be the third best team in the league behind St. Joseph and Mission Prep, though their lack of depth and some lack of size could hurt them against bigger schools.
St. Joseph
Key players: Darian Mensah, QB; Carter Vargas SS/RB; Makai Sat, OT; Erwin Taomi, OL/DL; Marky Pullman, LB; Malakai Langley, RB/DB; Anthony Vargas, DB; Jorge Hernandez, OL; Collin Faasse, WR.
Coach: Pepe Villasenor. 5th season.
Last season: 6-5, 4-1 Mountain League.
The Knights are full of potential. Last year was a bit disappointing, but St. Joseph did lose four games by five or fewer points, including their one-point loss to Fresno Bullard, the top seed in Division 2, in the playoffs last year.
Last season was also kind of a transition year with many players coming via transfer. Now all those players have settled in and have had time to come together. Mensah's play should have a big impact on the team's success. Mensah is a talented thrower with great size and an ability to make plays inside and outside the pocket. If Mensah has a stellar season, expect the Knights to dominate area competition while also being a factor in the Division 2 playoffs. (Knights will hope to stay out of D1).
Carter Vargas is a bruising, talented runner who carried the load on offense last year. He probably won't run as much this year as coach Villasenor says he'll play safety. Malakai Langley is one of the most talented players in the area and as a junior will be expected to make a bigger impact on the team this season and next.
The Knights' biggest asset, especially in this area, are their size and physicality in the trenches. Villasenor has landed some big play-makers during his time at SJHS, but an overlooked aspect to his success on Foster Road has been his team's play in the trenches. This should be one of the better offensive lines the team has had in awhile. That should be a major factor in Mountain League play. Makai Sat is a mauler and could play FCS football next year. Jorge Hernandez and Erwin Taomi are also key on the line.
They are inexperienced at the receiver position after Travis Royal graduated.