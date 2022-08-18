An eight-team Mountain League should be a grueling challenge for the players and coaches and lots of fun to follow for parents and fans. 

Early signs point to St. Joseph and Mission Prep, the two private schools in the league, being favorites. Both teams return quarterbacks, key lineman and players who can score in a multitude of ways. 

Arroyo Grande, Santa Ynez and Paso Robles could also find themselves near the top of the league standings once everything is said and done and you can never count out Andrew Jones and the Lompoc Braves. 

AGHS Damian Santos 04
Arroyo Grande's Damian Santos runs with the ball as St. Joseph's Malakai Langley goes in for the tackle during a game last year.
Lompoc's Cavin Ross 03
Lompoc's Cavin Ross runs with the ball during a game against Oxnard last year. 
Paso Robles 06
Paso Robles' Leo Kemp runs with the ball during the Oct. 1 Mountain League game against St. Joseph.
2022 Righetti Football 02.JPG
Righetti's Brian Monighetti will have a larger role on offense this year after star running back Ryan Boivin graduated. 
2022 Santa Ynez Football 01.JPG
Santa Ynez coach Josh McClurg is back for his 10th season with the Pirates after going 8-3 a year ago.
