Nipomo senior right-handed pitcher Kate Barnett signed with Long Beach State on Thursday.  

For Kate Barnett, making Cal State Long Beach her next academics and athletics stop was an easy call.

The Nipomo senior right-handed pitcher signed with NCAA Division 1 Long Beach State because, “Really, with the campus and everything, it felt like a real sense of community,” Barnett said Thursday during a signing ceremony for her at the Nipomo High School gymnasium.

“The campus was beautiful, lots of greenery,” said Barnett. “As for the softball program, the coach (Kim Sowder) lets the players have fun, but knows when it needs to get serious.

