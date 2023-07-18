In a move that surprised likely no one who follows boys basketball across the state, the CIF Central Section has placed St. Joseph in base Division 1 for the 2023-24 season.
The Knights won the 2023 Division 1 championship then made it to the Open Division state championship game before falling to Studio City Harvard-Westlake.
Central Section teams cannot be moved more than one section above or below their respective base divisions for the playoffs. Central Section squads must attain a minimum .300 overall regular season winning percentage to qualify for the postseason.
St. Joseph is the only Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) boys basketball team in base Division 1. The other base Division 1 squads are Bakersfield, Bakersfield Christian, Clovis Buchanan, Fresno Bullard, Fresno Central, Clovis East, Fresno Clovis North, Fresno Clovis West, Fresno Edison, Bakersfield Liberty and Fresno San Joaquin Memorial.
The Knights squeezed past San Joaquin Memorial 65-63 in the 2023 Division 1 quarterfinals then rolled to a 74-58 win over Clovis West in the divisional championship game.
Arroyo Grande is the reigning Division 2 champion, and the Eagles are in base Division 2 this year. The other CCAA teams in base Division 2 are Mission Prep, Righetti, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo.
Mission Prep lost in the Division 1 quarterfinals last year. Santa Ynez, a base Division 3 member for the 2023-24 campaign, beat Righetti in the first round of Division 3 last season.
Cabrillo, Lompoc, Nipomo and Pioneer Valley join fellow CCAA member Santa Ynez in base Division 3. Nipomo made it to the Division 4 semifinals last season. Lompoc went out in the quarterfinals of Division 3. Pioneer Valley did not qualify for the postseason.
The CCAA teams in Division 4 are Santa Maria, Morro Bay and Templeton. Santa Maria went out in the first round of Division 5 in 2023.
Orcutt Academy is the lone CCAA team in Division 5. The Spartans fell to eventual Division 6 champion Taft in the first round of the playoffs last season.
