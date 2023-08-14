After his Orcutt team won the state 14U Babe Ruth championship, player Ashton Bluem said, "I think this will give us good momentum going into the regional tournament."

It did. Turned out, the momentum carried over into the Babe Ruth World Series as well.

The Orcutt All-Stars completed a 19-2 run by beating Eagle Pass Texas 7-1 in Virigina Saturday to win the 2023 Babe Ruth 14U World Series.

