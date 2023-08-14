After his Orcutt team won the state 14U Babe Ruth championship, player Ashton Bluem said, "I think this will give us good momentum going into the regional tournament."
It did. Turned out, the momentum carried over into the Babe Ruth World Series as well.
The Orcutt All-Stars completed a 19-2 run by beating Eagle Pass Texas 7-1 in Virigina Saturday to win the 2023 Babe Ruth 14U World Series.
The locals went 6-1 in the state tournament, 6-1 at the Pacific Southwest Regional then ran the table at the World Series by going 7-0.
Tournament MVP Ryan Aparicio drove in three runs and Defensive Player of the Tournament Mason Majewski pitched five solid innings as Orcutt rolled past Eagle Pass to win the championship.
Mason Anderson went 3-for-3 for the locals in the title game.
Orcutt scored twice in the bottom of the second inning Saturday then broke the game open with four runs in the bottom of the third. Orcutt scored its first run of the game on an Aparicio ground out in the second then Majewski singled in the eventual winning run.
Anderson singled in the first Orcutt run of the third then Aparicio doubled home two more. Another run scored on an error.
Majewski plated Anderson with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth with the final Orcutt run.
The Eagle Pass run came in the fourth.
After Orcutt won the state tournament, manager Mike Roberson said, "Pitching is a big part of why we won the state championship." Orcutt's pitchers were dominant at the World Series too.
Orcutt pitchers yielded a total of nine runs in the tournament, and Majewski and Kamron Walker delivered on the mound for the locals Saturday. Majewski, the starter, gave up one run on three hits in his five innings, and Walker blanked Eagle Pass on two hits over the last two innings.
After the state tournament, Majewski said, "I think we have good hitting balance in the lineup, one-through-nine," and the locals had plenty of offense in the title game.
Orcutt racked up 12 hits Saturday. Besides Anderson's three hits, Connor Chanley had two, and Aparicio, Walker, Majewski, Robbie Roemling, Santana Covarrubias, Cristiano Goncalves and Nolan Roberts all had one. Aparicio and Roemling were named the co-Offensive Players of the Tournament.
Orcutt players included Roemling, Majewski, Anderson, Chanley, Walker, Aparicio, Goncalves, Covarrubias, Roberts, Ashton Bluem, Dom Nevarez, Carter Amaya, Daniel Tovar, Jacob Rodriguez.and Aaden Roberson.
The coaching staff included manager Mike Roberson, and coaches Tony Bluem, Ryan Walker and Matt Majewski.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.