Ozzie Smith Plaza, formerly dedicated in 2003, will be rededicated on Saturday, March 25, with the namesake on hand for the ceremony.
The rededication ceremony is slated for 2:30 p.m. Cal Poly is set to host UC Irvine at 4 p.m. in a Big West Conference game at Baggett Stadium on the Cal Poly campus that day.
The three-quarter size statue of Smith was moved as part of a project which included a new entry way for Baggett Stadium and Bob Janssen Field. The statue is now located behind the Hoffman Press Box.
Nicknamed "the Wizard of Oz," Smith played baseball at Cal Poly from 1974-77 before embarking on a 19-year playing career in the Major Leagues as a shortstop for the San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals. He won the National League Gold Glove Award 13 consecutive seasons and was a 15-time All-Star.
Smith accumulated 2,460 hits and 580 stolen bases during his career, and won the National League Silver Slugger award as the best hitter at shortstop in 1987.
He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2002, his first year of eligibility. He was also elected to the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame in the inaugural class of 2014 and was a charter member of the Cal Poly Athletics Hall of Fame in 1987.