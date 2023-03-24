Cal Poly Baggett Stadium 04.JPEG
Ozzie Smith Plaza, formerly dedicated in 2003, will be rededicated on Saturday, March 25, with the namesake on hand for the ceremony.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

The rededication ceremony is slated for 2:30 p.m. Cal Poly is set to host UC Irvine at 4 p.m. in a Big West Conference game at Baggett Stadium on the Cal Poly campus that day.

The three-quarter size statue of Smith was moved as part of a project which included a new entry way for Baggett Stadium and Bob Janssen Field. The statue is now located behind the Hoffman Press Box.

