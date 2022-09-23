091722 LHS AGHS 05.JPG
Lompoc's Anthony Alonzo carries the ball during the Sept. 16 win in Arroyo Grande. Paso Robles stunned Lompoc 34-33 on Friday, handing the Braves their first loss of the season.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

Lompoc held a 33-21 lead late in Friday night's Mountain League football game at Paso Robles.

The lead would not hold.

Paso Robles scored the game's final 13 points and won 34-33, handing Lompoc its first loss of the season while moving the Bearcats to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in league play.

