020423 PVHS CCAA Champs 01
The Pioneer Valley girls wrestling team repeated as Central Coast Athletic Association champions on Saturday at the league meet.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

Last season, the Pioneer Valley girls won at the Central Coast Athletic Association Finals, the Central Section Area Meet and the Central Section Masters in the run-up to the 2022 CIF State Wrestling Championships.

This year, the Panthers have taken care of the first leg of the pre-state meet triple crown.

Pioneer Valley authoritatively repeated as CCAA champs, racking up an unofficial 248 points at the CCAA Finals at Nipomo Saturday. All 14 Panthers scored, and Brianna Benitez (116 pounds), Kiera Nartatez (121), Dalila Elenes (137) and Yaritza Jimenez (160) all won weight class titles for Pioneer Valley. Nartatez won at the CCAA meet for the second straight time.

