After more than 5,000 votes cast, two winners have been crowned.

Righetti swimmer Parker Reynolds, a newcomer to competing for his high school, is the male Athlete of the Week and Pioneer Valley's Kiana San Juan has been voted the female Athlete of the Week.

Reynolds earned the honor after racking up 952 votes this week. Santa Maria basketball standout Alex Milner finished second with 650 votes. Cabrillo basketball star Hayden Jory had 503 total votes and Hancock College track standout Ramses Valencia totaled 312 votes.

San Juan had to work to beat out St. Joseph freshman basketball player Avary Cain. San Juan, the Panthers track and basketball star, finished with 949 total votes, 104 more than Cain's total of 845.

Finishing third on the girls side was Orcutt Academy swimmer Noemi Bravo-Guzman, who finished with 628 total votes. Righetti softball pitcher Jordyne Sarellano had 445 total votes over the week to finish fourth.

Reynolds, who's qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials and is a Santa Maria Swim Club member, won the 200-yard IM at the Mountain League Finals after setting the league record in the prelims. He also won the 100-yard free and helped the Warriors take second in the 400 free relay and 200 medley relay.

Reynolds will be swimming at the Olympic Trials next week and typically competes at high-level club events or top national meets, but gave high school short-course swimming a try before he heads out to the Trials.

Milner, a Santa Maria High junior, scored 82 points and sank 22 3-pointers while also grabbing 20 rebounds in three Santa Maria wins last week.

Hayden Jory earned a nomination after scoring at least 29 points in three games while nearly setting the school single-game record. He had 29 and 32 in two wins over Santa Barbara and finished one point shy of the school record with 41 points in a win over Santa Ynez.

Valencia, a Righetti grad, ran a PR of 10.95 in the 100 meters to qualify with the second fastest time and then went on to qualify sixth in the 200 at the Western State Conference prelims.

San Juan, a pioneer valley senior sprinter, had a hand in helping the Panthers win their first ever league title in girls track on May 21. She finished second in the 100 and 200 and third in the 400. She also helped the Panthers win the 4x100 relay.

Cain had 24 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and seven steals in a win over Nipomo last week before adding 20 points, three rebounds, five assists and four steals in another win over the Titans. She also had a 15-point, 10-rebound game in a non-league loss to Clovis West.

Bravo-Guzman, a sophomore, helped the Spartans finish third in the 200 medley and 200 free relays while also winning the 100 fly and the 100 backstroke at the Ocean League Finals on May 20.

Sarellano, a senior, had 15 1/3 innings on the mound, going 3-0 with two complete games, both wins over SLO, last week. She threw 3 1/3 innings of relief in the third game. She did not allow a run, threw two shutouts and gave up just seven hits while striking out 10. At the plate, she went 2-for-6 with five walks and three RBIs.

The Santa Maria Times thanks all its readers for voting once again this week and is grateful to have a community that helps support the area's students. Coaches and athletic directors can nominate Athlete of the Week candidates from schools in northern Santa Barbara and southern San Luis Obispo counties each week. Submissions are needed by Monday evening and can be sent to jbailey@santamariatimes.com.