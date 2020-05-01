Player of the Decade: Arroyo Grande's Seth Jacobs is our first nominee

The Eagles went 13-1 in 2011 and earned a state Top 25 ranking to end the year. They lost to Lompoc 38-28 in the season-opening game (when Jacobs made 24 tackles and Lavon Coleman carried the ball 37 times) and then won 13 straight. Lompoc and Arroyo Grande both won CIF titles that season.

VIDEO: Seth Jacobs' 2011 Highlights Check out Seth Jacobs' 2011 season highlight at Arroyo Grande High School.

At Oklahoma State, Jacobs red-shirted before eventually starting 26 consecutive games. He was named the Cactus Bowl Defensive MVP and won the Barry Sanders Award, which is presented to the Oklahoma State player with the most contribution and the least recognition.

Jacobs announced his retirement from the game in January of 2016.

"My neck has been a problem for me since my sophomore year of high school," Jacobs wrote in a statement on Facebook back then. "If I get hit just right or jarred in the wrong way, I get numbness and shooting pains that go through my arms. When I was younger it didn’t happen to me nearly as much. This last season it was not uncommon for me to get a stinger (numbness and shooting pains) any day I made contact with my head. With that being said, playing football does not take precedence over the quality of life I want to live."

We are on a quest to find the Player of the Decade for 2010-2019. We will be publishing profiles on 10 nominees for the honor then allow our readers to vote for the Player of the Decade. First up is Arroyo Grande's Seth Jacobs. He played quarterback, running back, tight end, safety and linebacker with the Eagles before eventually earning a starting linebacker at Oklahoma State. Is Jacobs the Player of the Decade?

