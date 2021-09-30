There aren’t many big changes in the Power Rankings this week, though there’s been some jostling for position.

Bishop Diego, of course, stayed atop the Times’ Power Rankings after throttling a team from Nevada last Saturday.

The No. 2 spot has changed, though. Santa Barbara, at 4-1, has leap-frogged Mission Prep, which is now No. 3.

St. Joseph has also moved up a spot, moving from fifth to fourth, dropping Nipomo, which is 5-0, down a spot.

These Power Rankings include only teams from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

No. 1: Bishop Diego (5-0, at St. Bonaventure)

Last week: No. 1. Beat Galena (Nev.) 53-0. CalPreps state ranking: 42.

The Cardinals are clearly the area’s best team, though they’ll meet the 805’s toughest opponent Friday at St. Bonaventure. Even if the Cardinals lose that one, they’ll likely stay atop these rankings.

No. 2: Santa Barbara (4-1, at Lompoc)

Last week: No. 3. Bye. CalPreps ranking: 148.

The Dons have moved up a spot, flipping with Mission Prep. Santa Barbara’s body of work is just a bit stronger than Mission Prep’s and that’s reflected in their state rankings, with the Dons 34 spots higher than Mission Prep, per CalPreps.

No. 3: Mission Prep (4-0, at Atascadero)

Last week: No. 2. Beat Carpinteria 51-0. CalPreps ranking: 182.

Still, the Royals might be the best team in San Luis Obispo County, which is quite an accomplishment for a program that was playing 8-man not too long ago.

I wish they had a tougher schedule this season to see how they stack up against some of the area’s better teams. Could Mission Prep beat Arroyo Grande? What about Righetti? What would a St. Joseph-Mission Prep match-up look like? We’ll probably see soon enough.

No. 4: St. Joseph (2-3, vs. Paso Robles)

Last week: No. 5. Beat San Juan Capistrano St. Margaret's 28-27. CalPreps ranking: 246.

The Knights have also moved up a spot, dropping Nipomo to No. 5. I just think the Knights are a better team right now. That question will also be answered on the field when Nipomo and St. Joseph play on Oct. 14.

The Arroyo Grande-St. Joseph match-up is next week, too.

No. 5: Nipomo (5-0, at Righetti)

Last week: No. 4. Beat San Luis Obispo 27-10. CalPreps ranking: 287.

The Titans weren’t great in the first half and were spectacular in the second, out-scoring SLO 21-0 in the third and fourth quarters last week.

They can do that at Righetti Friday. Nipomo has to come out strong against an improving Righetti squad.

No. 6: Arroyo Grande (3-2, at Pioneer Valley)

Last week: No. 6. Bye. CalPreps ranking: 291.

It took just three weeks for the tide to turn in Arroyo Grande as the Eagles went from 0-2 to 3-2. Can they keep the momentum going in league play? Are they the league favorites?

No. 7: Santa Ynez (4-1, at Cabrillo)

Last Week: No. 7. Bye. CalPreps ranking: 290.

Santa Ynez is in a really good spot entering league play, with four straight wins and a bye week. I expect the Pirates to win the Pacific View League title. Can they do it?

No. 8: Lompoc (3-2, vs. Santa Barbara)

Last week: No. 8. Bye. CalPreps ranking: 310.

The former No. 1 team has hit a rough patch, the first two-game losing streak in Andrew Jones’ 12-season tenure at Lompoc.

Things don’t get easier with Channel League play starting up.

No. 9: Paso Robles (2-2, at St. Joseph)

Last week: No. 9. Bye. CalPreps ranking: 403.

The Bearcats are probably the fourth best team in the Mountain League this year and that’s alright.

No. 10: Righetti (0-4, vs. Nipomo)

Last week: No. 10. Lost vs. St. Paul 28-27. CalPreps ranking: 479.

Righetti is still a tough, physical football team with some talent. Coach Tony Payne certainly knows how to get his guys to play to their full ability. Now they just need to string some wins together.