There wasn't a whole lot of shifting in the Power Rankings coming off the third week of the high school football season.

But there could be some over the next week.

Lompoc has held onto the top spot once again, just in front of No. 2 Bishop Diego.

The Braves have been solid all season, though Bishop Diego has perhaps been more impressive on the field in its two wins. Lompoc (3-0) hasn't done anything to drop in these rankings, though if the teams met tomorrow night I'd almost surely go with the Cardinals.

The most impressive jump of the week belongs to Mission Prep, which looked great in its road win at Visalia Central Valley Christian last Friday. The Royals are looking like the clear favorites in the Ocean League. They'd likely be one of the top teams in the Mountain League if that were the case this year. I expect to see them competing in the area's top league next fall, though.

Santa Barbara has jumped up from No. 10 to No. 6 after its shellacking of Righetti last week.

Let's take a look at the complete rankings. (The Power Rankings include teams from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties).

No. 1: Lompoc (3-0, at Arroyo Grande)

Last week: No. 1. Beat Cabrillo 56-0. CalPreps ranking: 95.

The Braves' game at Arroyo Grande is a little more intriguing this week than it was after the opening week of the season.

Lompoc beat Cabrillo 56-0 without the services of starting quarterback Cavin Ross, who appeared to injure his hand in the win over Righetti. His status for Friday's game at AGHS is unknown.

The Braves have held onto the top spot as they've looked solid in all three of their wins this year, making it hard to drop them down.

No. 2: Bishop Diego (2-0, at Redondo Union)

Last week: No. 2. Beat Garces 30-14. CalPreps ranking: 41.

The Cardinals' win over Garces was huge for the program. CalPreps has Bishop Diego as the No. 41 team in the state, the best ranking in the area. (Lompoc is 95th.)

Bishop Diego shouldn't have much trouble against an 0-2 Redondo team.

No. 3: Nipomo (3-0, bye)

Last week: No. 3. Beat Pioneer Valley 26-20. CalPreps ranking: 287.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the season has been Nipomo, which keeps on winning. The Titans looked good for most of their game against Pioneer Valley, but the Panthers kept it close as Nipomo struggled to slam the door.

The Titans are off this week before hosting Morro Bay, so I wouldn't anticipate too much movement from the Titans over the next two weeks.

No. 4: Mission Prep (2-0, at Watsonville St. Francis)

Last week: No. 6. Won at Central Valley Christian 36-26. CalPreps ranking: 203.

Right there with Nipomo in terms of impressiveness is Mission Prep. The Royals captured that big 36-26 win at Central Valley Christian last week and should roll past Watsonville St. Francis this week.

No. 5: St. Joseph (0-2, at Bakersfield Centennial)

Last week: No. 4. Bye. CalPreps ranking: 174.

After two road losses, the Knights got their bye last week. Now they have a huge opportunity to build some major momentum as they approach their first home game and the start of league play.

The Knights again hit the road, this time to play a good Centennial, which will be the favorites at home. The Golden Hawks and the Knights are similarly ranked. If the Knights get a win, they'll be in much better shape as they start a three-game homestand against San Jose Santa Teresa, San Juan Capistrano St. Margaret's and Paso Robles, which is the league opener.

No. 6: Santa Barbara (2-1, vs. San Marcos)

Last week: No. 10. Beat Righetti 42-7. CalPreps ranking: 171.

I figured the Dons would drop off after the graduation of quarterback Deacon Hill, who's now at Wisconsin. But the Dons have been strong after a season-opening loss to Saugus.

They beat Righetti handily last week after routing Thousand Oaks 27-3. They shouldn't have much trouble with San Marcos in a non-league game.

No. 7: Santa Ynez (2-1, vs. Santa Maria)

Last week: No. 8. Beat Nordhoff 10-7. CalPreps ranking: 405.

That Santa Ynez defense has been strong all season, allowing just 16 points a game. That Pirate offense, though, needs to get into gear. Santa Ynez has struggled to run the ball consistently and that has boxed in the passing game. If the Pirates start finding success on the ground, I think that'll be huge for them.

No. 8: Paso Robles (1-2 at Fresno Sunnyside)

Last week: No. 7. Lost to Clovis Buchanan 48-0. CalPreps ranking: 282.

Paso Robles was, unsurprisingly, routed by Clovis Buchanan 48-0 last Thursday. They now play at Fresno Sunnyside (2-0).

No. 9: Righetti (0-2, bye)

Last week: No. 5. Lost at Santa Barbara 42-7. CalPreps ranking: 344.

It's been a tough go for the Warriors, which I think has hindered them finding any type of rhythm this season.

Of course, their season opener was scratched due to COVID-19 protocols. (They were supposed to play Bishop Diego). Then they lost to Lompoc 42-20 before playing at No. 6 Santa Barbara last week. The Dons thrashed the Warriors in that one as quarterback Braden Claborn got knocked out of the game.

Now they have another week off, which may be a good thing, though I'm sure the players and coaches would rather be playing this week. Up next is a trip to Camarillo, which will be another huge test on Sept. 17. A game canceled, two games against ranked teams and another week off before a difficult road test at Camarillo is a tough run for any team.

No. 10: Arroyo Grande (1-2, vs. Lompoc)

Last week: Unranked. Beat SLO 42-14. CalPreps ranking: 356.

The Eagles finally got on the board with the rout of SLO last week in that rivalry game. Now the Eagles have some momentum heading into the game against Lompoc.

The Eagles and Braves have had a great rivalry over the years and this game is suddenly interesting. Makai Puga and Kaden Tynes have led the rushing attack, with both of them topping 100 yards last week against the Tigers.