The top spots in the Power Rankings haven't changed in weeks, though there's been some movement between Nos. 5-10.

Righetti is the week's biggest climber, moving up from No. 8 to No. 5. San Luis Obispo, meanwhile, has dropped from No. 5 to No. 8, while Arroyo Grande and Paso Robles have also moved up.

Cabrillo has dropped out of the rankings while Santa Maria has made its first appearance. The Saints are 2-1 after their 14-13 win over Nipomo last weekend. 

