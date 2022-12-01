Five Hancock College football players earned a spot on the All-National Northern League First Team, and Hancock coach Seth Damron was named Northern League Co-Coach of the Year.
The Southern California Football Association (SCFA) post-season awards were announced this week in Sacramento. Sixteen Hancock players in all garnered All-League honors.
Damron, in his second year as head coach, guided the Bulldogs (6-5, 3-2) to a three-way share of the Northern League title with Ventura and College of the Canyons.
Arath Acosta kicked a 45-yard field goal in overtime, giving Hancock a 20-17 win against Moorpark in the Strawberry Bowl at Hancock Saturday as the Bulldogs won a bowl game for the third straight time.
Hancock offensive lineman Saipale Fuimaono, wide receiver Jaleel Walker, running back Latrell Brown, tight end-defensive end Raymond Paulo and defensive end Andrew Lauritzen all made the All-Northern League First Team.
Lauritzen was a consistent tackler for the Bulldogs and made several timely plays for Hancock, including a block of a Moorpark field goal try in the first half of regulation last Saturday. He is a First Team All-Northern League selection for the second straight year.
The sophomore from Littleton, Colorado racked up 51 tackles and forced two fumbles this past season. He also registered 6.5 sacks, No. 12 in the SCFA. Lauritzen was a Region III First Team All-State honoree in 2021.
Fuimaono, a freshman from American Samoa, played in all 11 Hancock games this season. He was a leader on an offensive line that strengthened its run blocking considerably once Hancock started its Northern League campaign.
Walker, a sophomore, was the leading Hancock receiver this year, with 50 receptions for 899 yards and eight touchdowns. The Laveen, Arizona, native averaged 81.7 receiving yards per game, ranking him fifth among SCFA wide receivers statewide. His 899 yards during the season ranked third in the state.
Brown, who is from Ivanhoe, North Carolina, was a Hancock linebacker last season. This year, he took over the team rushing lead during the league campaign.
He finished the year averaging 67.4 yards rushing a game, 10th in the SCFA. Brown ran for 741 yards and six touchdowns in 2022.
Paulo earned First Team recognition in the utility slot. The sophomore Pago Pago native amassed 413 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns on offense and nine tackles and a sack on defense.
Eight Bulldogs made the All-Northern League Second Team. They are tight ends Alex Sutton and Jenaris Clay, offensive lineman Chase Richards, inside linebackers Jesse Garza and Jordan Fields, outside linebacker Devin Guggia, and cornerbacks Ronald Fuselier and Sidney Jefferies.
Garza (Nipomo), Sutton (Orcutt Academy), Fields (Righetti) and Guggia (St. Joseph) all graduated from local high schools.
Richards played in all 11 Hancock games and helped anchor the offensive line. Sutton made some timely catches late in the season for the Bulldogs. He finished with 106 yards on 11 catches.
Clay caught the winning touchdown pass, a two-yard quick pass from Hancock quarterback Esekielu Storer, in the 36-29 Hancock win against Long Beach at Hancock. The victory was the first for the Bulldogs in eight tries against the Vikings and kept the Bulldogs' hopes for a share of the league title, and a postseason berth, alive.
Clay, a freshman from Jonesboro, Georgia finished the season with 143 yards in receptions and three touchdown catches.
Garza led Hancock in tackles, with 72 total stops. That put him ninth in the SCFA. Garza forced three fumbles. The sophomore was a Second Team All-League selection last season.
Fields, another sophomore, ranked second on the team with 64 tackles. He racked up three sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss, totaling 54 yards.
Guggia finished his sophomore season at Hancock with 37 tackles, three interceptions, including one that sealed the Hancock win against Long Beach, and two breakups.
Fuselier is a two-time All-League selection from Richmond, Georgia. Fuselier had 22 tackles and led the team in pass breakups with 12.
Jefferies, a sophomore from South Bend, Indiana, led the Bulldogs and ranked third in the SCFA with five interceptions. In a tussle near the Hancock goal line, Jefferies grabbed the ball for a pick and helped preserve his team's win against Long Beach. Jefferies had 107 yards in interception return yardage.
Bulldogs Vic Garnes, a sophomore defensive back from Denver, PJ Mauigoa, a sophomore linebacker from Pago Pago, and Deounta Cromity, a sophomore offensive lineman from Teachey, North Carolina, all earned Northern League Honorable Mention.
