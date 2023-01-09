Heavy rain washed out most of what was to be a heavy slate of Central Coast high school basketball and soccer events Monday.
At press time, no area basketball and sports events were confirmed to still be on for that day.
Lompoc athletic director Claudia Terrones said Monday, that her school's girls basketball and girls soccer teams' league games had been re-scheduled. Lompoc's girls basketball team is set to host Paso Robles at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The Lompoc girls soccer team is slated to host Mission Prep at 1 p.m. that day.