It was a bittersweet week for the Lompoc Valley schools.
Last week meant the end of the regular season for the athletics teams from Cabrillo and Lompoc high schools. That means most athletes and their teams have seen their seasons and, in some cases, their athletic careers come to a close.
Lompoc High's softball team celebrated its seniors on Senior Day, though the Braves aren't done. They will start the post season on Thursday with a road game in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs. The Braves made the CIF-SS Div. 4 semifinals a year ago.
The softball team from Cabrillo High ended its season with two losses to league champ Dos Pueblos last week. The Conqs went 6-8 in the Channel League to finish fourth and they did not earn a playoff bid, even with a 10-12 overall record.
Softball
The Braves are 21-7 overall and went 11-4 in the Channel League, behind champ Dos Pueblos. That gave the Braves the No. 2 seed out of the Channel League ahead of San Marcos, even though both teams went 11-4 in league.
Lompoc will play at Garden Grove Santiago in the first round of the playoffs on Thursday at 3:15 p.m. Santiago went 10-0 in the Garden Grove League to win the league championship. The Cavaliers are 12-7 overall.
Lompoc beat San Marcos two out of the three times they played in 2022 to earn the higher seed in the playoffs. Lompoc split with San Marcos last week, losing 5-4 on April 25 and winning 4-3 on April 27.
In the April 27 win, Gabi Arias went 2-for-3 with two runs. Rita Hernandez had a hit and a run and freshman catcher Natalie Aguilar went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a run.
Senior Briana Reitmeier struck out five over six innings as Cheyanne Cordova closed out the game. Cordova had a hit and a run and Savannah Rounds had a hit and an RBI.
Arias had two triples and Aguilar homered.
Santiago has won eight straight games. The winner of the Lompoc-Santiago game will play the winner of the Newport Harbor-Twentynine Palms game. Lompoc would host Newport Harbor if they both win, with the quarterfinals set for May 10.
Baseball
Neither Lompoc Valley high school made the CIF-SS playoffs this year.
Cabrillo went 7-18 overall this past season and 1-14 in the Channel League. There were some bright spots for the Conquistadores, though. They finished the season winning three out of their final five games, including three in a row at the Central Coast Baseball Classic, with wins over Merced El Capitan, Farmersville and San Luis Obispo.
There's plenty to be excited about at Cabrillo, though. Four of the top five batters this year were freshman and sophomores. Top pitcher Spencer Gallimore was a sophomore this season.
And, of course, Lompoc and Cabrillo will both move into the much more equitable CIF Central Section and the Central Coast Athletic Association this coming school year.
Lompoc went 12-16 this season and 6-9 in the Channel League. The Braves, though, had five key seniors that will graduate next month in Bridger Coleman, Brandon Brickey, Jacob Escobedo, Gabe Hirzel and Jordan Scott. Brickey and Hirzel were two reliable pitchers who were also two of the top hitters on the team. Scott was also a two-way player.
The Braves will need to reload next spring as they leave the Channel League and the Santa Barbara schools and join the Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo County schools in a new league.
