Lompoc native Julian Araujo is close to making another dream a reality.

According to multiple media reports, the LA Galaxy right-back is nearing a deal to join Barcelona, one of the most successful clubs in world football. 

Araujo has long said his ultimate goal was to play at the highest level, and that would certainly be the case with a club like Barcelona, a La Liga powerhouse and the former club of Lionel Messi, the face of football around the globe. 

013123 Araujo Barca 02
Lompoc native Julian Araujo, seen as he makes his first MLS start for the L.A. Galaxy against the Houston Dynamo in April of 2019. Araujo is close to joining Barcelona, one of the top soccer club's in the world.
