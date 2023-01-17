Righetti wins at MLK tourney
Buy Now

Righetti's Terry Butler scored 23 points to lead the Warriors to a 69-67 win over Porterville on Monday, including the winning free throws with 23.8 seconds left.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

Hancock College staff manned the scorer's table and the snack bar at the MLK Classic that the Morro Bay boys basketball program hosted Monday at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.

Five boys basketball games were scheduled, and in game number four, Righetti kept just enough of the 57-42 lead it took into the fourth quarter to hold off Porterville for a 69-67 win.

Bakersfield beat Pioneer Valley 63-37 in the opener. Bakersfield North edged Nipomo 48-43 in the second MLK game, and Bakersfield Christian nipped Mission Prep 61-60 in the finale.

