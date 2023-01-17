Hancock College staff manned the scorer's table and the snack bar at the MLK Classic that the Morro Bay boys basketball program hosted Monday at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.
Five boys basketball games were scheduled, and in game number four, Righetti kept just enough of the 57-42 lead it took into the fourth quarter to hold off Porterville for a 69-67 win.
Bakersfield beat Pioneer Valley 63-37 in the opener. Bakersfield North edged Nipomo 48-43 in the second MLK game, and Bakersfield Christian nipped Mission Prep 61-60 in the finale.
No final score was available for the scheduled third game, between host Morro Bay and Tulare Mission Oak.
Righetti 69, Porterville 67
Terry Butler scored 23 points for Righetti, including the winning ones on two free throws he made with 23.8 seconds left. Andrew Moody scored a game-high 29 points for the Panthers, including the 3 he sank from the left corner at the final buzzer.
After a pretty solid first three quarters, the Righetti defense leaked in the last 4:35 as the Panthers finished with a 16-4 run. The Panthers never could go ahead in the last quarter, though.
Porterville managed to speed Righetti up and came up with two turnovers as the Panthers were making their last run. In the last minute however, Yash Patel, instead of going for a layup, dribbled the ball back out, eating time off the clock and eventually forcing the Panthers to foul Butler and set up the winning foul shots.
Patel finished with 21 points. Caleb Hughes added eight for Righetti. The Warriors withstood a big finishing surge from Moody, who scored seven points on Porterville's last three possessions and put in 15 points in the fourth quarter. Erik Odsather finished with 18 points for Porterville.
Righetti moved to 8-8. Porterville dropped to 12-9.
Bakersfield 63, Pioneer Valley 37
The Drillers (4-16) beat the Panthers (1-18) handily in the MLK Classic opener.
James Tanner led three Drillers in double figures with 16 points. Dominic Contreras scored 11 points for Bakersfield, and Emani Myles added 10.
Inderveer Toor led the Panthers with 11 points. The Drillers held Pioneer Valley season scoring leader Jace Gomez to six points.
San Luis Obispo 85, Santa Maria 29
The Tigers (13-7, 4-1) shellacked the Saints (11-8, 3-2) at San Luis Obispo Monday night.
The game was a make-up of the one originally scheduled for Jan. 9 between the teams that was rained out. No details were available.
Valley Christian Academy 65, Cuyama Valley 19
The Lions (12-7, 7-0) jumped to a 24-2 lead and cruised to a CVL win against the Bears (3-7, 3-3) at VCA.
The game was another make-up, one of several played on the Central Coast, of games that were originally scheduled for Jan. 9 but were postponed because of torrential rains.
Gavin Edick scored a game high 18 points for the Lions. Sean Swain scored 17 points and snared eight rebounds in limited action. Rowdy Russell led the Bears with nine points.
VCA is the defending CVL champ and has won 18 consecutive league games. The Lions went 9-0 in the Coast Valley League last season.
The Vikings (12-9) beat the Earwigs (2-5) in a non-league game at Dunn.
San Luis Obispo 55, Santa Maria 33
The Tigers (8-11, 4-1) put an emphatic end to the Saints' unbeaten run in the Ocean League in this game at Santa Maria's Wilson Gym. The Saints dropped to 15-4, 4-1 and into a four-way tie for the league lead with San Luis Obispo, Lompoc and Paso Robles.
Aaliyah Juarez led the Santa Maria scoring with nine points. Brianna Hill had eight points and 11 rebounds.
"Alyssa Reyes gave us a great all-around game," said Santa Maria coach Erik Ramos. "She kept battling the whole way."
Valley Christian Academy 58, Cuyama Valley 19
Sami Walker and Carissa Maples scored 13 points apiece, and the Lions (7-10, 4-2) routed the Bears (2-3, 2-3) in a league game at VCA.
Olivia Uno scored nine points, and Katelynn Mikkelson snared 10 rebounds for VCA.
"It was another great team effort for us on defense," said VCA coach Randy Stanford. "We held them to five points in the first half."
Several Conquistadores got into the points column as Cabrillo (2-8-1, 1-2) edged the Greyhounds (3-8-2, 0-4-1) at Cabrillo to earn its first league win.
Damian Jimenez scored twice for the Conqs, and Erik Carriedo and Jesus Aguiniga tallied once apiece. Adrian Gaona had two Cabrillo assists, and Jorge Alvarez and Mario Verduzco both had one.
Arroyo Grande 3, Santa Maria 2
The Eagles (9-4, 4-1) edged Santa Maria (10-7, 3-2) in a league game at Arroyo Grande. No details were available.
Arroyo Grande 3, Santa Maria 0
Oneal Hunt scored all three goals in this one as the Eagles (9-3, 2-1) beat the Saints (2-6-5, 0-2-3) at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium.
