Last week, Righetti capped a fairly dominant run through the CIF Central Section playoffs, routing Madera Liberty 34-7 in the Division 5 title game.

The win gave the Santa Maria Valley its first ever CIF title in 11-man football.

That's something everyone in town should be proud of, right? Well, apparently not.

There's been a consistently negative reaction from some around the Valley. I've heard from plenty of people trying to belittle Righetti's achievement with snide remarks, the main complaint being that their division was too soft. Others have pointed to Righetti not being worthy of a playoff spot due to its win-loss record. The Warriors entered the playoffs at 1-8 overall and they're now 5-8 and getting ready for a state playoff game this weekend in Irvine.

I think all those people who question or belittle this championship are undeniably wrong and really don't know what they're talking about at any respectable level.

First off, Righetti went 1-8 during the regular season thanks in large part to a brutal non-league schedule.

They played Lompoc (5-6), Santa Barbara (8-4), Camarillo (8-5) and Santa Fe Springs St. Paul (8-3). Those four teams went 29-18. Righetti was also scheduled to play Bishop Diego (8-2), but had to cancel due to coronavirus protocols.

The eight teams that beat Righetti during the regular season went a combined 57-35 and three of those games were decided by one score.

The Warriors also lost their starting quarterback in the middle of league play and had to adjust on the fly. The coaching staff did a pretty good job of developing the talent in the middle of a difficult season.

Righetti led Arroyo Grande 28-10 at one point before Braden Claborn, the starting QB, went down with a torn ACL and the Warriors went on to lose 39-35.

That rough regular season schedule clearly toughened Righetti up and prepared them for the playoffs. When they finally got to face Division 5 competition, the Warriors out-scored their four playoff opponents 123-37.

Righetti did exactly what it should do. The Warriors played the area's best teams, took their lumps, got better and it prepared them for the playoffs.

Some teams played soft schedules during the regular season, got into a difficult division and either couldn't compete or didn't prepare themselves for that level of play.

This could be a blueprint for some teams to follow if this new playoff system stays in place. Go play the best teams around, get your butts kicked and become a better team for it. In the Central Section your regular season record doesn't matter all that much.

Also, like, what do you want these kids at Righetti to do? Not celebrate a CIF title because it didn't come in a tough enough division for you? Should we poll everyone around town so we can see when a CIF championship counts? Is Division 4 good enough? What about Division 2 or 3? Or is Division 1 the only division that matters?

The Central Coast swept the Div. 1, 2, 3 and 4 titles during the girls basketball season and I hope nobody looked down on any of those championships either.

Let the kids on these teams know what division is good enough so they can celebrate. And people are acting like Righetti had a hand in how this worked out. Righetti didn't pick this playoff format on its own. The Warriors probably didn't know their schedule would be this tough and they'd go 1-8 during the regular season. The kids just play the games and control what they can. Let them enjoy what they've accomplished without looking down on it.

Also don't underestimate what going 1-8 can do to a team. The players and coaches could've given up after getting roughed up week after week, but they all stayed the course and made some history along the way.

So, if you don't have anything nice to say, I'd recommend you don't say anything at all.