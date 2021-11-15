Madisyn Cutliff led her team to a CIF championship over the weekend.

Richie Robles is hoping to lead his team to one in the coming weeks.

Both were named Athletes of the Week at the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table luncheon on Monday.

Cutliff, a senior on the girls water polo team at Righetti High School, was named the Female Athlete of the Week after she made 11 saves in the Warriors' 10-4 win over Morro Bay in the CIF Central Section Division 2 title game on Saturday.

Robles, a senior at Pioneer Valley, earned the Male Athlete of the Week honor after rushing for 165 yards and throwing for 144 more as Pioneer Valley beat Caruthers in overtime on Friday. The 14-7 win put the Panthers in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 6 playoffs. They play at Morro Bay on Friday.

Righetti's girls head to Palo Alto to face Gunn High School in the state playoffs on Tuesday. Cutliff also helped lead the Righetti girls hoops team to a CIF title in the spring.

"It's really cool," Cutliff said of being named Athlete of the Week. "A lot of goalies, and water polo players in general, don't usually get a lot of recognition, so I'm actually really excited I got this opportunity."

The CIF title was the first for a girls water polo program at Righetti High School.

"I felt like we were one of the better teams in the area and we battled in every game, so I felt like we always had this potential," Cutliff said of the Warriors. Cutliff is a standout post player on the Righetti girls basketball team who has committed to play at UC Merced.

"It's interesting playing another sport, it's two totally different worlds so it's been nice to play water polo these last four years," Cutliff said.

Robles had a breakout game for the Panthers in their first playoff game as they rallied from a late 7-0 deficit to tie the game and force overtime, in which Pioneer Valley won a Robles quarterback run. It was the Panthers' first win of the season.

"It feels pretty good even being our first win and everything," Robles said. "We had a pretty tough season, but we're pulling through."

Robles made sure to thank his offensive line after he rushed for 165 yards and threw for 144 more in the playoff win over Caruthers. Robles also noted how his coach, Dustin Davis, made sure the team handled the overtime period to secure the win.

"We got the ball first so we had to capitalize on it and get the touchdown," Robles said. "Then we had to stop them on defense. We're ready for the semifinals. We've got some momentum and we're putting in the work."

Cutliff was joined by teammate Ella Green and coach Chris Yee at Monday's Round Table luncheon.

"Madi is an amazing goalie. She's one of the best goalies around, if not the best," Yee said. "She brings this intensity to our practices and it's noticeable. We can count on her games to make these amazing stops and she was the deciding factor in our title game. The other team started to get some momentum in the third quarter and she just stuffed some huge penalty shots and one-on-nobodies. She just stopped their momentum.

"Ella is one of our offensive spark plugs. She does so much for the team behind the scenes. She's not always our leading scorer, but she's our number one weapon that we have on offense with her speed and mobility. There's nobody that can guard her."

Also attending the luncheon from Pioneer Valley were football players Lucan Brafman, Kevin Martinez, Joseph Espinoza, Alexander Estevez and Adam Pirkl.

Valley Christian Academy

Football coach and athletic director Pete Fortier brought his six seniors to the luncheon.

The Lions' 8-man football team was eliminated from the CIF Southern Section playoffs with a 62-20 home loss to Avalon on Saturday.

Fortier brought Josiah Heller, Jack Adam, Caleb Young, Angel Paredes, Thomas Jameson and Austin Woolsey.

There will be no Round Table luncheon on Nov. 22. The Round Table returns Nov. 29 at Hancock College.