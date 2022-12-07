Elk Grove won the team championship at the Old Dutch Classic wrestling tournament at Righetti Saturday, and three area wrestlers earned individual titles.

The tournament is named for former long-time Righetti wrestling coach Dutch Van Patten.

Elk Grove scored 207.5 points to 187.5 for runner-up Clovis East. Host Righetti finished third in the 19-team field with 170.5.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

