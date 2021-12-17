Choosing Westmont College as the place to continue her respective educational and soccer careers was an easy call for center midfielder Emily Jordan to make.

Swimming standout Parker Reynolds had a bit of choosing to do before deciding on Arizona State.

The Righetti seniors made their respective selections official at a signing ceremony at the school cafeteria Thursday night that parents and friends attended.

Both said they received partial scholarships.

“Westmont was always my first choice,” said Jordan. “It’s a beautiful campus, it’s close to home, and it’s a great educational school with a quality women's soccer program.”

The Westmont women went 13-2-5 for the 2021 season, winning the Golden State Athletic Conference championship before going out in the second round of the NAIA playoffs.

As for Reynolds, he said some 30 schools, including Cal and Arizona State’s archrival, Arizona, made him offers before he decided on the Tempe school.

“It’s close to home, and the guys on the team are great,” said Reynolds. He said he visited the ASU campus twice before he made his decision.

Reynolds qualified for the 2020 (eventually re-scheduled to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic) Olympic Trials in the 800 and 1,500 meters.

Emily Jordan is a four-year soccer varsity starter for Righetti.

“She gets her soccer skills from her mother (Michelle),” Emily’s father, Chad Jordan, said at the signing. “It’s in her DNA.

“We’re both Westmont alums. We went to many women's soccer games. (Michelle) would have played (at Westmont), but she was a pre-med student.”

Emily Jordan said she was in contact with Westmont coach Jenny Jaggard during the recruiting process.

“I don’t think I’ll redshirt,” said Emily. “I hope to play right away.”

Reynolds said he has been mixing some shorter events, along with his regular longer distance races.

In fact, “I didn’t come close to my personal bests in the 800 and 1,500 at the Trials, but I did in the 400 IM and the 100 fly at time trials there.”

Still, “I’ll likely swim mid or long distance at Arizona State,” Reynolds said.

After forgoing the high school swimming season to focus on training with the Santa Maria Swim Club, Reynolds swam some with Righetti in the spring and will swim some again as a senior.

“I’ll swim for Righetti this year,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds transferred to Righetti from Nipomo at the start of his junior year in high school.

He said he applied to Arizona State as a psychology major, though he might switch. Jordan will major in kinesiology at Westmont.

“I want to be a physical therapist,” she said.