Santa Ynez High School announced that Rod Caughell has returned to coach the varsity boys basketball program at the school.
Caughell previously coached the Pirates, stepping down after the 2017-18 season.
There's been contention within the program since. Ray Vazquez took over the team when the Pirates moved to the challenging Channel League. The Pirates went 10-19 overall and 1-9 in the Channel League in 2018-19 and then finished 7-21 and 0-10 in 2019-20. Walter Tyler was then hired as head coach in 2020, but didn't get to coach the team in any games until the spring of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tyler resigned after the 2021-22 completed, coaching through turmoil that included claims of targeted harassment from a group of parents, who campaigned to get Tyler fired during the season. The Pirates went 4-9 overall and 4-6 in the Channel League in the 2021 spring season shortened by the pandemic. Santa Ynez then went 11-15 and 1-9 in Tyler's lone complete season.
Caughell will coach a team in a familiar landscape after the previous two coaches faced Channel League competition. Santa Ynez, Lompoc and Cabrillo high schools are joining the Central Coast Athletic Association and the CIF Central Section this school year, moving out of the Channel League and the CIF Southern Section. The Pirates figure to be much more competitive facing Santa Maria Valley and San Luis Obispo County schools.
Caughell moved to the Santa Ynez Valley in 1983 with his wife Susan. They raised four children in the area and three of them played in the high school basketball program.
The school said, in reflecting on his experience with Santa Ynez High School, Caughell is "thankful to the high school for providing his children excellent academics with solid athletic programs," according to a school-issued press release.
"Caughell said that 'because of the great teachers and coaches, all four of his children furthered their academic careers and had their lives impacted positively forever,'" according to the press release.
Caughell has coached basketball at Santa Ynez for 13 years and six of those years were as the varsity head coach. Under Caughell's leadership, the Pirates made the CIF-SS playoffs four out of the six years. They reached the CIF-SS quarterfinals in the 2016-17 season and lost to the eventual CIF-SS champion, Los Angeles Milken.
"Caughell is looking forward to returning to the bench so he can impact young men now and in the future," athletic director Ashley Coelho said in the press release. "He has been a part of changing students' attitudes in impactful ways both in the classroom and on the court. He believes high school athletics provides the players opportunities to learn life lessons as well as creating lifetime friends, family, and memories."
Rod believes "success is not only measured by the scoreboard, but more importantly becoming a well-rounded person that has the ability to take on life challenges outside of basketball," the release said.
"Rod was instrumental in establishing Pirate Pride and traditions in the basketball program in his 13 years. He is going to do great things with this program moving forward," Coelho said, per the release. "His level of commitment to transforming the lives of young men on and off the court is incredible. He has a passion for mentoring athletes and challenging them to be at their best in all aspects of their life."