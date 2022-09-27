Jacob Sanders and Leslie Ramirez are the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week for the week of Sept. 19-24.

Sanders is a tailback-safety for the Valley Christian Academy football team. Ramirez is a defender for the unbeaten Hancock College women's soccer squad.

Sanders ran for 167 yards and two touchdowns in VCA's (2-1) 57-9 non-league win at Monterey Trinity Christian last Saturday night. On defense, he returned a fumble for a touchdown and made 10 tackles.

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.