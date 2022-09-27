Jacob Sanders and Leslie Ramirez are the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week for the week of Sept. 19-24.
Sanders is a tailback-safety for the Valley Christian Academy football team. Ramirez is a defender for the unbeaten Hancock College women's soccer squad.
Sanders ran for 167 yards and two touchdowns in VCA's (2-1) 57-9 non-league win at Monterey Trinity Christian last Saturday night. On defense, he returned a fumble for a touchdown and made 10 tackles.
Ramirez helped the Bulldogs defense record a shutout and assisted on two goals in a 9-0 Hancock road win at Foothill College in Los Altos Hills. Hancock moved to 5-0-3.
No. 11 Fullerton 28, No. 15 Hancock 20
The Hornets stung the Bulldogs for two third-quarter scores Saturday after the home team had closed to within 14-13, and the Bulldogs never recovered in this non-league game at Hancock.
Fullerton, the No. 11 team in the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) rankings going in, moved to 3-1. Hancock, the No. 15 squad in the CCCAA ratings before kickoff, is 2-2.
The Hornets drove 75 and 53 yards for their two big third-quarter scores. Tyrell Green Jr. finished the first drive with a 3-yard run. Malik Winston capped the second by scoring from 10 yards out.
Before the big two Fullerton third-quarter scores, Hancock mounted a 99-yard drive in 4:54 to pull within a point at the 6:26 mark of the second. Raymond Paulo hauled in a 62-yard touchdown pass from Esekielu Storer then Ray Seabury kicked the extra point to get the Bulldogs within one.
Jaleel Walker caught a 12-yard pass from Righetti High School graduate Logan Mortensen, Seabury kicked the extra point, and the Bulldogs made it a one-score game at the 4:59 mark of the fourth quarter. That was it for the scoring however, and the Hornets preserved the win.
Fullerton quarterback Josh Calvin threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted once, by Syre' Lewis. Greene, with 93 yards and the third-quarter touchdown, was the leading rusher.
Dior Kennedy, with 86 yards, was the top Hancock rusher. Kennedy scored from five yards out in the first quarter for the first Hancock touchdown.
Storer and Mortensen split time at quarterback for the Bulldogs. Storer was 12-for-17 passing for 137 yards. Mortensen was 6-for-11 for 54. Both quarterbacks threw a touchdown pass, and both threw an interception.
The Bulldogs will finish their non-league campaign with a 4 p.m. Saturday game at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut. The Mounties were No. 4 in the CCCAA ratings last week.
The Bulldogs (5-0-3) made their long trip north to Los Altos Hills fruitful, rolling to another non-league win Friday.
Hancock midfielder Cynthia Ramirez boosted her season goals total to 20 with five goals Friday. With four assists this year, Ramirez is the state scoring leader with 44 points.
Ramirez tied the school single-game goals record set by Bonnie Zuniga in 2016 for the second time on the year Friday.
Estrella Guzman notched a hat trick Friday. She scored three times. Kaihla Lopez knocked in one goal for the Bulldogs.
Annette Vargas and Leslie Ramirez chipped in for the Bulldogs with two assists apiece. Lopez, Anna Delgado and Antoinette Terrones all had one.
Hancock will host Los Angeles Pierce at 4 p.m. this Friday in the Bulldogs' Western State Conference opener. As of last week, the Brahmas were unbeaten and ranked No. 18 in the United States Soccer Association Top 20 Poll.
Ricardo Carmona led the Santa Ynez boys, and Brooke Phelan led the Santa Ynez girls in an invitational at Waller Park in Santa Maria Saturday.
Carmona finished 63rd. He ran the 5K course in 19 minutes, 35.38 seconds. Nathan Fletcher (77th place), Conner Satterblom (78th), Gael Torres (79th) and Cole Snodgrass (80th) completed the Pirates scoring. Fletcher ran a personal best time.
The Santa Ynez girls had four runners, not enough to score. Phelan ran a personal best in 22:10.82 and finished in 26th place. Malia Ortiz (33rd), Adamaria Rosas (42nd) and Natalie Parker (44th) followed for the Pirates. Ortiz and Rosas both ran a personal best.