Hancock's football team is 2-0 on the season. Kicker Colton Theaker has had a huge hand, or perhaps, leg, in that start.

St. Joseph golfer Kaitlyn Nuñez had a huge part in the Knights' 2-0 run against Righetti last week.

Both were honored at Monday's Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table on Monday. Theaker was named the Male Athlete of the Week and Nuñez was named the Female Athlete of the Week.

Theaker kicked the game-winning field goal from 33 yards out in the Bulldogs' 37-34 win at San Bernardino Valley College on Saturday. It was Theaker's second straight game-winning field goal after he helped the Bulldogs beat Santa Barbara 17-14 with an overtime kick on Sept. 4.

Theaker, an Arroyo Grande grad and Cal Poly transfer, is handling all kicking duties for the Bulldogs: punting, kickoffs and field goals. He finished Saturday's game with 385 yards on kickoffs and 162 yards on punts. He went 4-for-4 on point-after tries and 1-for-2 on field goal attempts.

The former Eagle is 6-for-6 on extra-point attempts and 2-for-4 on field goals this season.

"I was the back-up punter at Cal Poly, so I've had to take all three roles at Hancock and I'm honestly enjoying it," Theaker said. "My punting has really improved, I'm working on that every day. I think that will be a big weapon that helps me with recruiting and moving forward through this season."

Nuñez led the Knights to two wins over Righetti in Mountain League duals last week. She earned co-medalist honors with a 42 at Rancho Maria on Thursday and shot a team co-best 45 on Monday at the Santa Maria Country Club.

Nuñez and teammate Annie Heybl, who also attended the Round Table, have been consistent scorers for a St. Joseph team that returns four total players from the team that won the CIF Central Section Division 2 title in the spring.

Nuñez says every facet of her game has improved since the spring season ended.

"I got better over the summer so it feels good to see that on the course and see my game improve," Nuñez said. "It's a good feeling. It's a mental game, so to get better at everything helps that aspect of my game."

St. Joseph hosted Atascadero in a Mountain League dual on Monday.

Theaker and the Bulldogs are set to host Cerritos on Saturday at 2 p.m.

St. Joseph

Knights athletic director Tom Mott brought Nuñez and Heybl as well as two football players: Aiden Carreno and Aaron Fierro. Heybl shot a 44 on Thursday when Nuñez carded a 42 in the 224-251 win over Righetti. Heybl and Nuñez both shot 45 on Monday in a 251-258 win over the Warriors.

Carreno had a sack in Friday's game at Bakersfield Centennial and Fierro had five carries for 65 yards and a run that set up a late touchdown in the 17-14 loss.

Valley Christian

Football coach and athletic director Pete Fortier brought seniors Thomas Jameson, Angel Paredes and Austin Woolsey.

The trio helped the Lions beat Frazier Mountain 64-8 on Saturday in Lebec.

The Lions host Lancaster Baptist on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Santa Maria

Dan Ellington made his Round Table debut as the Saints' athletic director. He brought a trio of football standouts in David Placencia, Jacob Nava and Solomon Gomez.

The Saints are 1-2 and play at Cabrillo (0-3) in a non-league game on Friday.

Santa Maria was also represented by tennis players Mia Santana and Ariana Martinez.

Pioneer Valley

Anthony Morales, the Panthers' athletic director, and John Ruiz, the school's assistant athletic director, were on hand for Pioneer Valley.

Morales introduced water polo player Citlali Hernandez.

Coaches said Hernandez is a "positive and constructive leader on the team that pushes teammates to be their best at all times," Morales said.

The Panthers also had top tennis player River Chavez on hand. Chavez has worked to maintain her spot atop the Panthers' rotation, Morales said.

Boys water polo player Alonzo Martinez was also on hand for the Panthers. Martinez helped Pioneer Valley to a winning season last year and picked up the sport of water polo as a sophomore, earning a starting spot on the varsity team as a junior.

Morales also made note of Isaac Ruiz, a football player who made 16 tackles in a game against Templeton on Friday.

Lompoc

Former Braves football coach and Round Table board member Dick Barrett spoke for the Braves, noting how well Arroyo Grande played in the 48-47 football win over the Braves.

Barrett also relayed a story of sportsmanship: Santa Ynez athletic director Ashley Coelho played in the Braves' athletics golf tournament over the weekend and donated to the school's athletics department.

"It's about more than just us vs. them," Barrett said. "Ashley showed great sportsmanship coming to an opposing school's fundraiser."

Not on hand at Monday's Round Table were Cabrillo, Santa Ynez, Righetti and Orcutt Academy.