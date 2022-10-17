Two Lompoc Valley athletes have earned the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Athlete of the Week honor for the week ending Oct. 15.
Cavin Ross is the Round Table Male Athlete of the Week. The senior, a quarterback for the Lompoc High School football team, completed 19 of his 23 passes for 293 yards and six touchdowns as the Braves scored a 49-0 Mountain League win against Nipomo at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc Friday night.
Ross broke the Santa Barbara County career passing yardage record set by Shane Lopes of Dos Pueblos. Ross has 7,534 career passing yards.
Sophie Ramirez, a freshman runner for the Cabrillo cross country team, is the NSBCART Female Athlete of the Week.
She was the top county finisher at the Dana Adobe Run in Nipomo Saturday, finishing in a time of 22 minutes, 18.0 seconds over the rugged 5K course that consisted of pasture lands, grass, dirt and rolling hills. There was no concrete on the course.
Cal Poly rally falls short
A fourth quarter Cal Poly rally was not enough for the Mustangs as they lost a Big Sky Conference game 40-31 at previously winless Idaho State Saturday.
The Bengals moved to 1-6, 1-3. The Mustangs dropped to 1-5, 0-3.
Down by 23 points early in the third quarter inside Holt Arena on the Idaho State campus in Pocatello, Cal Poly pulled within 37-31 with 9:05 to play. The Bengals, however, held the Mustangs on their final three drives, and Ian Hershey kicked a 44-yard field goal for Idaho State with two seconds left for the final points.
Jaden Ohlsen kicked off the late Cal Poly rally with a career-long 48-yard field goal, and Spencer Brasch threw touchdown passes of 13 yards to Adam Garwood and 24 yards to Zedakiah Centers to get the Mustangs within 37-31.
Cal Poly had three possessions afterward to try for the winning touchdown. The Bengals forced a punt on the first, and Brasch threw his third and fourth interceptions of the game on the second and third.
The Mustangs turned the ball over five times and allowed 293 rushing yards to an Idaho State team that was averaging just 92.5 yards a game on the ground in its first six games.
Bengals quarterback Hunter Hays completed 17 of 23 passes for 202 yards and one touchdown. Xavier Guillory caught five passes, one for a touchdown, and Chedon James and Cyrus Wallace each caught four passes.
Brasch established new career highs in completions (30 in 48 attempts), passing yards (392) and touchdowns through the air (4). Tight end Josh Cuevas caught seven passes for 86 yards, and Centers and Chris Coleman both caught five passes.
Cuevas, Centers, Garwood and Zion Hall caught a touchdown pass apiece from Brasch.
The Bengals held the Mustangs ground game to 53 yards. Garwood, with 28 yards on six carries, was the top Cal Poly rusher.
Keoua Kauhi ran for a game-high 80 rushing yards for Idaho State. Benjamin Omayebu added 74 yards on 10 carries, and Raiden Hunter contributed 57 yards on 13 carries. All three scored a touchdown for the Bengals.
Antonio Vakameilalo and Brain Dukes each made eight tackles for Cal Poly. Charles Ike racked up nine tackles and an interception for Idaho State.
Cal Poly returns home to host Eastern Washington for a Big Sky game on Mustang Family Weekend this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.