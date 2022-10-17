101722 SMT Athletes of the Week 01

Lompoc football player Cavin Ross and Cabrillo cross country runner Sophie Ramirez were named the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week on Monday at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt. 

Two Lompoc Valley athletes have earned the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Athlete of the Week honor for the week ending Oct. 15.

Cavin Ross is the Round Table Male Athlete of the Week. The senior, a quarterback for the Lompoc High School football team, completed 19 of his 23 passes for 293 yards and six touchdowns as the Braves scored a 49-0 Mountain League win against Nipomo at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc Friday night.

Ross broke the Santa Barbara County career passing yardage record set by Shane Lopes of Dos Pueblos. Ross has 7,534 career passing yards.

