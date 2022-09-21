Despite suffering a tough 22-17 loss at current No. 5 Cerritos College last Saturday, the Hancock College football team (2-1) climbed up one spot in the third edition of the JC Athletic Bureau Coaches' Top 25 Poll.

The Bulldogs received 134 points in the voting and landed at No. 15. Riverside City College jumped to the No. 1 slot after defeating Saddleback, while a win over Modesto moved San Mateo to the runner-up position.

No. 8 Butte College (2-1) ended the state and national leading 16-game winning streak of reigning state champion City College of San Francisco, 35-14, on Saturday. CCSF fell to No. 9.

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.