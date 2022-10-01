The Lompoc girls tennis team has played 10 matches and has won them all.
The Braves moved to 10-0, 10-0 with a 9-0 win over Orcutt Academy at the Hancock College courts Thursday. The closest Lompoc matches so far have been two 7-2 wins against Nipomo.
The Spartans dropped to 3-12, 2-8.
Lompoc singles players Vera Ortiz, Rianna Stouppe, Gabi Arias, Emma White, Lola Soukup and Esme Ortiz all won in straight sets Thursday. They lost 13 games combined.
Stouppe and Arias, at No. 1 doubles, Vera Ortiz and Deana Ramirez at No. 2, and Sofia Larios and Ava Velasco at No. 3 combined to give the Braves a doubles sweep.
The Lompoc No. 3 pair, with Larios consistently pounding winners at the net and Velasco providing steady play from the backcourt, won 8-1. Ortiz and Ramirez pulled away after being pushed early by Orcutt's Emma Enos and Flora Villa, for an 8-4 win in the No. 2 doubles match.
Kallista Johnson and Sydney Carrier, Orcutt's No. 1 doubles team, stayed with Stouppe and Arias and pulled within 7-6. Arias finally wrapped up an 8-6 win for the Lompoc tandem when she held her serve at 15.
Stouppe, at No. 2 singles and Soukup, at No. 5, both won their matches 6-0, 6-0. Esme Ortiz cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 6.
Vera Ortiz found her rhythm in the No. 1 match after Johnson broke Ortiz's serve in the first game. Ortiz eventually won 6-2, 6-2.
White won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 4. In the No. 3 match, Carrier won two straight games to pull within 4-3 against Arias in the second set, but Arias eventually closed out a 6-0, 6-3 win to remain unbeaten in singles this year.
Lompoc will host Mission Prep at 3 p.m. Tuesday in an Ocean League match. Orcutt Academy will play Cabrillo at the same time in another league match.
Girls golf
Righetti 259, St. Joseph 260
St. Joseph's Alagan Logan and Danielle Morraquin, both with a 46, were co-medalists, but the Warriors edged the Knights by a stroke in a Mountain League match. Golfers played nine holes at Rancho Maria.
Adrena Longoria led Righetti with a 49. Grace Minetti (50), Ari Martinez (52), Bella Alvarez (53) and Sophia Flaa (55) followed.
Behind Logan and Danielle Marroquin, Desirae Marroquin came in at 51, Emily Ramirez carded a 55 and Penlope Wasylychyn came in at 62 for the Knights.
Girls water polo
Santa Ynez 21, Lompoc 9
Sydney Gills racked up eight goals, four steals and two assists as the Pirates beat the Braves in a league game.
Cierra Cloud tossed in five goals for the Pirates. She also made four steals and had three assists. Lily Mazza chipped in with seven steals, four assists and two goals for the Pirates.
Eleanor Murphy and Haylee Fox both tallied twice. Fox made two steals. She and Murphy both had an assist.
Weylin Hawkins amassed three assists, two steals and a goal for Santa Ynez. Lily Kallens added three steals and one goal.
Chloe Hinnrichs and Maddeline Cruickshank split time in goal for the Pirates. Hinnrichs made three steals and blocked two shots. Cruickshank had a steal and an assist.
Boys water polo
Nipomo 15, Santa Maria 3
The Titans led 6-0 going into the second quarter and rolled from there to a league win against the Saints.
Karl DiModica tossed in six goals for Nipomo, and Tristan Fowler had five. Dillon Parker tallied twice, and James Maddox and Quinn Holland scored a goal apiece for the Titans.
Nipomo goalkeeper Sky Mitchell made nine saves. The Titans will host St. Joseph at 5 p.m. Wednesday in another league game.