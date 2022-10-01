Roundup 01
Righetti's Grace Minetti helped the Warriors beat the Knights by a stroke in a league match at Rancho Maria.

 Len Wood, File

The Lompoc girls tennis team has played 10 matches and has won them all.

The Braves moved to 10-0, 10-0 with a 9-0 win over Orcutt Academy at the Hancock College courts Thursday. The closest Lompoc matches so far have been two 7-2 wins against Nipomo.

The Spartans dropped to 3-12, 2-8. 

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.