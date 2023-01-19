011823 LHS Wrestling 01

The Lompoc girls wrestling team beat Santa Ynez 34-12 on Wednesday.

 Contributed

The reserves did just fine.

On a night in which Orcutt Academy girls basketball coach Tom Robb, citing a busy week of games for his team, rested his starters, Orcutt registered a 60-30 non-league win against Coast Union at Lakeview Junior High School, Orcutt's home site, Wednesday evening.

The Spartans moved to 15-3. The Broncos are 5-12.

