When Santa Maria hosts Santa Ynez in a non-league football game this Friday, Santa Maria athletic director Dan Ellington hopes the crowd will feel a little extra patriotic.

The Saints are hosting Military Appreciation Night at this week's game. Military veterans and those currently enlisted can attend the game free of charge with their military ID. 

Santa Maria is 2-1 on the season and will take on the unbeaten Pirates (2-0) with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. 

