It's official.

Following nearly a month of speculation on social media since he entered the transfer portal, Sam Huard signed a financial aid agreement on Sunday and announced on Monday that he will make Cal Poly the next stop in his collegiate career to display his quarterback abilities.

Huard, believed to be Cal Poly's first five-star signing in football who played in two seasons at Washington, is reuniting with his high school coach, Sheldon Cross of Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien, Wash. Cross was named Cal Poly's new offensive coordinator on Jan. 18 by first-year Mustang head coach Paul Wulff, a former head coach at Eastern Washington and Washington State.

