South quarterback Mark Crisp set himself to throw this second down pass and waited…and waited….and waited.
Finally, he hurled the ball downfield toward an open Chris Miller. Miller, in full stride near the South sideline, hauled the ball in and took care of the rest, sprinting in for the eventual winning touchdown to complete a 51-yard scoring play.
The South beat the North 29-20 in front of a capacity crowd at Nipomo High School Saturday night in the annual Central Coast Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) All-Star Classic.
The South, composed of seniors mainly from Northern Santa Barbara County schools from the Santa Ynez Valley to Santa Maria, have taken nine of the 11 games from their North counterparts from San Luis Obispo County in the FCA series.
Crisp and Miller were St. Joseph teammates who helped lead the Knights to their third consecutive Mountain League title in 2022. Crisp, the FCA game MVP, threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns, the winning one coming with 5:36 left.
“I saw the safeties playing up and I knew the post would be open,” said Crisp. “I knew the safeties couldn’t get to (Miller). I was just waiting for (Miller) to come open.
“The offensive line gave me the time. They did a great job the whole way.”
The South offensive line did indeed pass a big test on a play that took a long time but produced the winning touchdown.
St. Joseph players produced all four South touchdowns. Crisp connected with South Offensive MVP Travis Royal for two scores. Anthony Moreno, with the help of a literal push from his offensive line, bulled in from four yards out with 20 seconds left in the first quarter for the first score of the game.
The North Offensive MVP was Arroyo Grande quarterback Max Perrett. Perrett threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns, including a 28-yarder to Christian Merrill of Morro Bay that tied the game at 20 at the 6:39 mark of the fourth quarter.
From then on, the Santa Barbara County All-Stars made the biggest play, and that earned them the win.
Nipomo senior Vinny Hernandez was the North Defensive MVP. The South Defensive MVP, Mikey Gills, made the defensive play of the game.
With the North perched on the South 1 early in the fourth quarter and bidding to tie the game at 20, Gills smacked into Jack Susank and dropped Susank for a three-yard loss on fourth down.
Gills said later he was in a fortuitous spot before the play started.
“We were in man defense and I was lined up right across from (Susank),” said Gills. “I knew that play was coming.”
Jack Wood of Templeton made a leaping grab in the end zone on a 15-yard toss from Perrett to tie the game at 7 for the North.
Susank, a Mission Prep senior, gave the North its first, and last, lead at 14-7 with a two-yard touchdown run at the 5:02 mark of the second quarter.
But Crisp tied it with a five-yard touchdown strike to Royal on fourth down at the 1:11 mark of the second quarter. Crisp threw the big touchdown pass to Miller and Leonel Valencia of Santa Ynez made it a two-possession game when he kicked a 41-yard field goal at the 3:01 mark of the fourth for the last points of the game.
Canyon McClurg of Santa Ynez essentially wrapped up the game for the South when caught a line drive of a North punt at the North 30 and returned the ball to the 3. The South then ran out the clock.
Though they’re not completely ruling it out, football is not part of Crisp’s nor Gills’ plans for the immediate future.
“I’m going to Cal Poly and majoring in electrical engineering,” said Crisp. “I hope to have a good life in that field.
“I might try out for the football team later.”
Gills said, “I’m going to Cuesta College and play baseball next year.
“I’ll lift weights and maybe go out for football at Hancock College or Santa Barbara City College next year. I’m not ruling (playing football) out.”