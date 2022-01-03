The Channel League basketball and wrestling schedules have been upended this week.
Santa Barbara Unified School District announced on Monday that it was suspending all indoor athletic activities for the week, citing a rise in COVID-19 cases. That means Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos and San Marcos high schools can not compete in indoor sports this week.
Those schools were set to resume competition Tuesday after the holiday break.
Santa Barbara was set to host Lompoc in girls basketball Tuesday night. That game and the others affected should be rescheduled. Dos Pueblos and San Marcos were also set to play Tuesday in girls and boys basketball.
Lompoc and Santa Ynez were still scheduled to play on Thursday in girls hoops. Cabrillo was set to play San Marcos in girls basketball on Thursday and that game will have to be made up. Santa Barbara vs. Dos Pueblos was also on the schedule that day and will be made up.
In boys basketball, the Lompoc-Santa Barbara game will also have to be rescheduled. Cabrillo and Santa Ynez were set to play on Tuesday. Lompoc and Santa Ynez will play on Thursday at LHS.
Girls water polo and boys and girls soccer matches that include Santa Barbara Unified schools should go on as planned.
Righetti basketball goes on pause
The Righetti boys basketball team will not be playing in games this week.
In a move that affects the freshman, JV and varsity teams, Righetti has been put on pause, postponing two Mountain League games against St. Joseph and Nipomo.
The move was made after multiple Righetti players entered COVID-19 protocols. The Righetti girls basketball team was still set to play St. Joseph Tuesday at press time.
St. Joseph plays at Sierra Canyon Wednesday
The St. Joseph boys basketball team is the top program in the area. The Knights will travel to Chatsworth Wednesday to face one of the top teams in the state.
St. Joseph plays at Sierra Canyon Wednesday night at 7 p.m. The Knights are 12-2 on the season after winning the Las Vegas Prep Championship last week.
The Trailblazers are 14-1 on the season and feature a number of high-profile players, including Amari Bailey, a UCLA commit. Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, us a junior guard on the squad. They also have a 7-foot sophomore in Majok Chuol, who is a new addition to the team.
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Knights won the Las Vegas tournament despite not having star freshman Tounde Yessoufou, who was out with an illness. The 6-foot-5 Yessoufou is averaging 28.2 points and 11 rebounds per game for the Knights.
Cal Poly match postponed
The Cal Poly wrestling team's non-conference dual meet Friday night against Northern Colorado in Mott Athletics Center has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
All activities surrounding the Alumni and Booster Weekend are postponed as well.
"We are actively working to reschedule the home dual for February," said Mustang head coach Jon Sioredas, adding that the crab feed, social and silent auction have been canceled for the second straight year and will not be rescheduled.
All tickets purchased for the dual meet as well as the crab feed will be refunded. Contact the Cal Poly Ticket Office at 805-756-4849 or email tickets@calpoly.edu.
Cal Poly is next scheduled to host Arizona State on Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.
Cal Poly wrestlers Antonio Lorenzo and Bernie Truax earned third-place finishes while Brawley Lamer placed fifth in the inaugural 2021 Matmen Open, which concluded a two-day run Thursday at NOW Arena.
Lorenzo placed third at 125 pounds with a 4-1 record while Truax was third at 184 pounds, also winning four of five matches. Lamer was fifth at 157 pounds with a 5-2 mark.
In the semifinals Thursday morning, Lorenzo dropped a 3-1 overtime decision to Justin Cardani of Illinois, then bounced back with a 7-4 decision over Blair Orr of Penn and a 13-5 major decision against Sheldon Seymour of Lehigh.
Lorenzo, a fifth-place finisher at the Las Vegas Invitational earlier this month, now sports a 10-5 record for the season.
Truax, an NCAA All-American a year ago, rebounded from a fall in the semifinals by earning a 3-1 decision over Trey Munoz of Oregon State and a fall in just 46 seconds over Zach Braunagel of Illinois.
Truax is now 6-1 on the year.