John Leo Dato, a professional boxer from Santa Maria, has organized a 13K race to honor 13 U.S. troops that were killed in Afghanistan last month.

The event is slated to start Friday at 9:30 a.m. at the Town Center mall in Santa Maria.

The service members were killed in a suicide bombing attack on Aug. 26 near Kabul's airport as the U.S. was set to complete its military pullout.

Community members, particularly veterans, are invited to attend the event and are welcomed to participate in the 13K race. Participants can walk, run or ride their bikes. There will also be food, drinks and activities at the end of the event, held in conjunction with the farmers market. There will be water stations throughout the course.

Dato, a Pioneer Valley High School graduate, is 14-1-1 as a professional boxer. He has twice fought in Las Vegas on the undercard of eight-time world champ Manny Pacquiao's main events. Dato also operates a boxing gym in the Town Center Mall.