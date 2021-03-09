Santa Maria girls golf: Saints happy to be back on course

Even though Jay Cheney had to scramble to form a team this season, the Santa Maria High girls golf coach says this year's group has already grown close.

Cheney has five girls on the squad for this season, with two of them having never played the game prior to play starting last month. The difficulty in having a fully formed squad is due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing students off campus, making it hard to recruit and keep girls on track.

Vivecca Baray, the lone senior on the team, has been instrumental in the young team's growth — on and off the course. Cheney says Baray has tried to play consistently over the last year and has gotten the team to practice in their spare time.

"Vivecca has probably played once or twice a month over the last year," Cheney said during a recent practice. "The other returners I don't think they've played at all. Then there are two girls who are brand new to the game. Since the season started, they have gone out as a group several times on their own to the driving range to hit balls.

"This is probably the tightest group of girls I've ever had."

Baray says golf has had a lasting impact on her, especially amid a once-in-a-century pandemic.

"I think, just in general, golf has changed my life," Baray said. "Being able to play when we were in quarantine has given me time to be by myself, to relax and clear my mind. I don't have to stay at home, I can just go out and have some alone time, which has been hard to get nowadays."