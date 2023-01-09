The Santa Maria girls wrestling team struck gold at the California Invitational Tournament (CIT) at Morro Bay, winning the team title.

Santa Maria's Alanis Cedeno went unbeaten en route to winning the championship at 126 pounds. Saints Alina Bojorges (101 pounds), Natalia Castro (131) and Vanessa Zayas (137) all finished second.

Five other Santa Maria wrestlers finished in the top six and medaled. Levani Cedeno earned fourth place at 150 pounds. Brianna Martinez (150 pounds), Surray McNutt (143) and Jessica Velasquez (126) all finished fifth. Katherine Gomez (116) finished sixth.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

